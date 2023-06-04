Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Kyneton shows grit in heartfelt BFNL netball win against Eaglehawk

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 4 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 12:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

KYNETON coach Dianne Guest-Oakley has praised her players' courage and resilience after the Tigers pulled off an emotional win against Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.