KYNETON coach Dianne Guest-Oakley has praised her players' courage and resilience after the Tigers pulled off an emotional win against Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park on Saturday.
Hard-hit by injuries and playing seven days after their round six match against Castlemaine was called off in response to the events surrounding the tragic death of Magpies under-18 footballer Dallas Keogh-Frankling, the Tigers showed undeniable fortitude to outlast a similarly brave Hawks 41-38.
The Tigers were forced to come from five goals down at quarter time for a heartfelt victory after Eaglehawk produced some of its most inspiring netball of the season.
Not to be outdone, the Hawks showed plenty of persistence of their own in coming from seven goals down at three quarter time to get within three goals at the final siren.
But in the words of Guest-Oakley, it was a game the Tigers were simply not prepared to lose.
"It was a big week, getting the girls together when they needed it, plenty of phone calls and just keeping an eye on them and checking in," she said.
"On Thursday, they were in pretty good spirits and definitely wanted to play for Dallas.
"(Dallas') family wanted us all to play and do what he would have wanted us to do, so we did.
"It was a very heartfelt game. We did it the tough way, but the girls weren't going down.
"They fought hard and just stuck to our game plan and they got there in the end.
"The last five minutes was the hardest. Eaglehawk came back at us hard. The girls were exhausted, but they held on. I couldn't have been prouder of them."
A stirring three-goal win was achieved under not only emotional duress, but physical.
The Tigers were without star goaler Claire Oakley, who broke her thumb and injured some ligaments in last Wednesday night's VNL clash for Melbourne University Lightning, and will miss the next few weeks.
They then lost goal attack Rachelle Mangan with an ankle injury during the second quarter, while in-form defender Tilly Shepherd bravely played out the last quarter with an ankle injury with the Tigers only bench player already on court.
Testament to her determination, Shepherd, who combined exceptionally with goal defence Jess Mangan, was awarded the best on court to mark the BFNL's indigenous round.
READ MORE:
The win kept the sixth-placed Tigers in sight of fifth-placed South Bendigo, with just four points separating the two teams on the ladder.
With clashes against Kangaroo Flat (home) and Strathfieldsaye (away) to follow to round out the first half of the home and away season (South Bendigo plays Gisborne at home and Castlemaine away), Guest-Oakley feels the the Tigers are starting to build momentum.
"We are on a bit of a roll at the moment - I hope the girls can keep it going," she said.
"We'll just see how the next few weeks pans out.
"(Saturday) was a test and obviously the next two or three weeks is going to be another test for us.
"If we can get our first quarters going, we'll be right."
