FAMILIES with children are taking the mantle grey nomads once held when it comes to caravan sales, the director of a caravan roadshow says.
Jeff Leech led work on the weekend's Camping and Caravan Leisure Roadshow show, which brought together more than 50 brands and 15,000 members of the public over at the Bendigo showgrounds over the weekend.
"The way I look at it is this: the younger people are now buying more caravans and campers," he said.
"It's cheaper for them to go away with the family, with the cost of airfares and all that. These new hybrid-campers are going very well. They are like a cross between a van and a camper."
Some of the best sellers at the roadshow were semi-off road caravans with bunk rooms, which appealed to parents with children, Mr Leech said.
Grey nomads might still be buying caravans and other products but the sales trend that has defined recent decades is receding, he said.
"These younger people in that 35 to 45 year age bracket are the buyers," Mr Leech said.
