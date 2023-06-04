Bendigo Advertiser
Sandhurst go 7-0 after hard fought win at Gardiner Reserve

By Nathan Spicer
Updated June 4 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 12:00pm
Sandhurst captain Lee Coghlan.
Sandhurst has extended its unbeaten start to the 2023 season after surviving a spirited comeback from Gisborne to win 9.9 (63) to 5.16 (46) at Gardiner Reserve.

