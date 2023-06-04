Sandhurst has extended its unbeaten start to the 2023 season after surviving a spirited comeback from Gisborne to win 9.9 (63) to 5.16 (46) at Gardiner Reserve.
The Dragons kicked the first seven goals in another slow start on the scoreboard for the Bulldogs - their third in a row.
Although it took until the 25-minute mark of the second term for the Bulldogs to register a major, they were by no means being dominated.
They likely had more inside 50s, but as has been the tale for the Bulldogs all season long failed to convert.
"It wasn't a slow start as the scoreboard suggested," Bulldogs coach Brad Fox said.
"We just didn't take our opportunities.
"There would be something to worry about if the boys put the tools down when it was three goals to none early on, but they fought it through and found a way to get back into it."
Two goals just before the main break, including one on the siren from Adam Brancatisano, breathed life into the Bulldogs, who came out firing in the third quarter, keeping the premiership favourites goalless for the term.
The Bulldogs had their chances in an exhausting final stanza but kicked seven points in a row before the Dragons went end to end with arguably best afield Nicholas Stagg delivering the gut punch.
While it wasn't their most pretty victory, Dragons coach Ashley Connick was highly pleased with the maturity shown by his side.
"We were pleased that we had to play a bit ugly and persevere to win that game because they had it going their way for large chunks," Connick said.
"We practice these scenarios when we want to shut the game down or slow momentum, and that goal Stagg kicked against the flow was super important."
The Dragons' defence held firm all day even after losing co-coach Bryce Curnow to a corky for the second half's entirety.
"Losing Bryce (Curnow), who was close to our best player at half time left us pretty undersized and with minimal rotations down back," Connick said.
"They were under some real pressure but kept calm, held up and only conceded five goals which was excellent."
Led by Lachie Hood and Cooper Smith, the Dragons consistently broke down the Bulldogs' forays at their half-forward line.
It's the third week in a row Hood has been among his side's best.
"Lachie (Hood) carried on from last week where he was also excellent, and I thought Cooper Smith had an outstanding game as well, along with Darcy Mills and Liam Ireland," Connick said.
Braidon Blake and debutant Max Martucci nullified the impact of Hamish Hosking, with the Dragons midfield unable to gain ascendency following quarter time.
"They got on top in the contest when they made their run in that second half," Connick said.
"We were a little bit too focused on the inside, and their outside midfielders got a bit of a hold on us."
After having ruck dominance for the majority of their first five games, Fox was pleased with how his midfielders are improving when they don't have a clear tap advantage, as was the case on Saturday.
"We cracked in hard and forced a lot of secondary stoppages," Fox said.
"Given Hosking's ruck dominance so far this season, I thought our rucks did a tremendous job.
"I'm delighted with how our midfield adjusted from the way they played last week to nullify easy breaks from stoppages, and that's not just on our inside midfielders but the secondary players on the outside also."
The Bulldogs' season is on the line next week away to South Bendigo, while Sandhurst should comfortably make it 8-0 when it welcomes Castlemaine.
