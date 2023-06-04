HEATHCOTE'S season is gathering momentum after the Saints notched up their second win in a row, defeating North Bendigo by 14 goals on Saturday.
The Saints moved into the top five with an impressive 49-35 victory over their fellow finals aspirants at Atkins Street.
It was the third in three straight solid performances by the Brooke Bolton and Kelsey Hayes-coached Saints.
Heathcote was beaten by only one goal a fortnight earlier by fourth-placed Mount Pleasant before following up with a convincing 74-31 win against Lockington-Bamawm United.
While their coaches are keen to keep a lid on expectations, the Saints are setting themselves up nicely for a chance at breaking a more than 10-year finals drought.
They came from three goals down at quarter time to lead by three at half time.
The Saints ensured they would take plenty of catching with a 15-6 third quarter before putting an exclamation mark on the victory with a 12-10 final term.
While just short of a complete four quarter performance, Bolton and Hayes hope a pivotal win can inspire their players to even greater deeds this season.
"We came out a bit sluggish all over the court and it just took us a while to switch on, which isn't ideal," Bolton said.
"But what I did take away from it is that in the last few years, when we have gotten ourselves into that situation, we've really struggled to get back when the other team has gotten on top of us in the first quarter.
"It was really good to see the team at the quarter time break regroup and come out and win the next three quarters.
"Our second and third quarters, in particular, were really good, and that's where we created most of that margin.
"It was really good to get the win and sneak into the five."
A brilliant team effort was led from the back end of the court by goal keeper Jen Van Neutegem and goal defence Hayes, while makeshift goal shooter Maeve Hogan continued her solid form under the ring.
The Saints will regain regular shooter Annalyse Carroll after next week's league-wide bye, freeing up the versatile Hogan to return to her usual role in defence.
The icing on the cake for the Saints on Saturday was undoubtedly their jump into fifth spot.
"We were all aware going into the game that if we won that's where we were going to be," Bolton said.
"But we're only there on percentage at the moment. I think it's really important that we just focus on the games in front of us and not think too big of a picture.
"If we can go out every week and keep winning, hopefully at the end of the year we'll still be there (in the five).
"It would mean a lot for the club and a lot to us girls. Most of us have stuck around from last year, so it would be nice to get that reward this year."
With an imposing clash against top-of-the ladder Elmore to come for the Bulldogs to round out the first half of the season, Heathcote will get a chance to consolidate its spot in the five when it plays seventh-placed Huntly.
The Hawks lead a pack of three teams on the ladder with only one win on percentage after losing to White Hills 55-38 at Huntly on Saturday.
The Demons, with their whopping 209.36 percentage, hold second spot on the ladder ahead of Colbinabbin.
Both teams have six wins from seven games, with the Grasshoppers' tally boosted by Saturday's 70-38 victory against Leitchville-Gunbower.
Elmore was easily the biggest winner of the round, defeating Lockington-Bamawm United 88-18.
Chasing their second straight premiership, the Bloods remain undefeated.
Their 88 goals against the Cats was the Bloods' second biggest tally for the season, eclipsed only by their 97-goal effort against Leitchville-Gunbower in round three.
The Bloods' current winning streak sits at 10 games, including three straight finals wins to cap a stellar 2022 premiership season.
Mount Pleasant had the bye and will return to action on June 17 against Lockington-Bamawm United.
Round nine: Lockington-Bamawm United v Mount Pleasant; Elmore v North Bendigo; White Hills v Colbinabbin; Heathcote v Huntly; Leitchville-Gunbower bye.
