BFNL: Chapman proud of gritty Tigers after emotional week

MATCH REPORT: After the siren win for Tigers as Manuel sinks Hawks
KYNETON stormed home with the final three goals of the game - the last coming after the siren - to clinch a one-point win over Eaglehawk in a BFNL thriller on Saturday.
The Tigers trailed by 17 points at the 17-minute mark of the final quarter, but dug deep and in a frantic finish overhauled the Hawks to win 12.5 (77) to 10.16 (76) at Canterbury Park.
The match-winning goal was kicked after the siren by Tigers' star Cameron Manuel to cap a best-on-ground performance.
With the Tigers trailing by five points seconds before the siren sounded Manuel was awarded a free kick for being held without the ball in a marking contest.
From 45m Manuel never looked like missing, with his sixth goal splitting the middle to deliver the Tigers a memorable win in the most dramatic of circumstances.
The Tigers' revival against the odds from three goals down late came on the back of an emotional week in the wake of the death of Castlemaine's Dallas Keogh-Frankling following last week's under-18 game between the Tigers and Magpies at Kyneton.
Earlier in the day the Kyneton under-18s returned to the field and won their game against Eaglehawk.
"It has been a tough week for the club. I think everyone was really affected by what happened last week, none more so than our under-18s," Kyneton senior coach Paul Chapman said.
"Our club has done a really good job of getting around and supporting each other. The under-18s wanted to come out today and play footy and to their credit had a good win this morning.
"I'm really proud of everyone at the club for how they have handled it and for the support the club has given to Castlemaine and vice-versa; Castlemaine has been amazing for us as well.
"There has been a lot of love and support within the two communities and that's what footy does... it brings communities together."
After losing their first three games the surging Tigers have now won their past three, the last two of which their accuracy in front of goal has been the difference.
The Tigers beat the Hawks despite having nine less scoring shots, while in their previous win by two points over Gisborne Kyneton had eight less scoring shots.
On Saturday's thrilling finish, Chapman said he couldn't have hoped to have the ball in the hands of a better player than Manuel with a shot for goal after the siren.
"There's obviously a lot of pressure with a kick after the siren, but Cam is a classy player and he executes really well," Chapman said.
"As soon as it left the boot I was feeling good about it... it was always going straight through the middle.
"I think the boys really deserved the win with the attitude they played with and execution of the gameplan."
Eaglehawk has now lost two games in a row by a combined four points following its 5-0 start.
Saturday's one-point defeat after blowing the 17-point advantage during the last term came a week after its shock three-point loss to Kangaroo Flat in what was a game where it had also had more scoring shots.
"Two weeks in a row we've had our opportunities and just haven't taken them," Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson said.
"I'm sure when we look back at the tape there will be things we might like to do differently, but we didn't take our chances again today and that's on us.
