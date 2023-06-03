SANDHURST has left Gisborne with its unbeaten record intact after showing its class to shrug off a determined Bulldogs on Saturday at Gardiner Reserve.
The Dragons, who were without the injured Ruby Turner and fellow defender Imogen Sexton (overseas), displayed their trademark composure and steely focus, prevailing 38-32 in a high-class defensive contest.
Following a thrilling first quarter in which the honours were shared 11-11, Sandhurst steadily took control of the game in the second quarter.
Led by their skipper and centre Meg Williams, the Dragons were able to manufacture a four goal lead at half time in a low scoring battle.
They started the second half with intent, quickly pushing the margin out to six goals on the back of two straight goals to shooter Bec Smith.
But as we have come to expect from a tough and quality side like Gisborne, the Bulldogs rallied through the middle part of the third quarter and pulled themselves within two goals.
The Dragons, however, were again able to assert their authority and push the margin back to six goals at three quarter time.
The Bulldogs suffered a blow late in the third quarter when star defender Zoe Davies hit the court following a collision with Dragons wing defence Sophie Shoebridge as both players pursued a contested ball.
Davies, who has been in outstanding form early in the BFNL season, spent the remainder of the quarter on the bench with rib injuries, but returned to the court for the last.
Despite battling on bravely to end the match as the pick of the Bulldogs players, her presence was not enough to prevent Sandhurst from scoring an impressive and hard-fought six-goal win.
The win was the seventh straight this season for the Dragons, who are chasing an unprecedented fifth straight premiership.
Four-time premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist was rapt to have come out on top in such a high-pressure game and against a much-respected opponent on their home court.
"It was such a great game, everything I expected. Hard fought and contested all over the court, with great match-ups," she said.
"Credit to our girls for being able to control the game when we needed to.
"Gisborne played really well. It was a really defensive game from both teams and that was reflected on the scoreboard.
"It was low scoring for A-grade, but that was a testament to how much pressure both teams put on."
Gilchrist was particularly pleased with her players' ability to withstand the Bulldogs' exciting third quarter surge to get the game back on their terms going into the final quarter.
"We've been working really hard on what our defensive structures would look like this week, knowing we would have to shut down some great Gisborne midcourt and attack options," she said.
"To our girls credit, that work really paid off.
"Obviously we are still without Ruby Turner - her ankle injury situation is a bit of an unknown - but Imogen Sexton will come back into the side in a few weeks.
"We look forward to adding to our depth when they're back. But (goal keeper) Charlotte Sexton is doing a great job. To have her available in A-grade and A-res this year, we are so lucky."
Gilchrist said it was tough to go past midcourters Williams and Shae Clifford as her team's best.
The steady presence of two-time Betty Thompson Medal winner Heather Oliver at goal defence and the long-range shooting of Kelsey Meade were other key features of an important win for the Dragons, who sit six points ahead of their nearest rival Castlemaine on the ladder.
Gisborne coach Tarryn Rymer could not fault her players' intensity and commitment and was keen to reflect on the positives from Saturday's performance.
"I think you have to be pretty happy when you get beat by six goals by a beautifully well-drilled team like Sandhurst," she said.
"You could see right across the court that they have strength everywhere.
"I thought we did a very good job staying with them, but we probably just missed a couple of opportunities to score.
"Both ends created lots of ball and turned it over, but we missed those opportunities to put our foot down.
"Later in that third quarter, they gained some real momentum and scored five goals in a row and that was the difference."
It was such a great game, everything I expected. Hard fought and contested all over the court, with great match-ups- Sandhurst coach Tamara Gilchrist
Rymer gave high praise to Dragons defender Sexton for an outstanding game.
"She was able to turn so much ball over in that goal circle, but that's something we will work on, feeding in when Torie (Skrijel) is matched for height," she said.
"Pleasingly, our girls came out firing. They're a young group, but they are confident in their capabilities and that's exciting.
"I really felt they had the belief they could beat them today, it's just a couple of mistakes against a great team like Sandhurst are costly.
"If we are going to beat them, we are definitely going to have to limit our unforced turnovers."
While the Bulldogs slipped to third on the ladder, Rymer insisted she was happy with how their season was tracking at 5-2.
Their two losses have come against both of last season's grand finalists, including fourth-placed Kangaroo Flat.
At Canterbury Park, Kyneton held on to defeat Eaglehawk 48-31 in what Tigers coach Dianne Guest-Oakley branded a 'very emotional, heart-felt game' in the wake of the events of last week's round of matches against Castlemaine and the death of Magpies under-18 footballer Dallas Keogh-Frankling.
"The girls were not going down today," Guest-Oakley said after her team held on for 41-38 victory over a gallant Hawks.
The Tigers led by seven goals at three quarter time but had to withstand a spirited final quarter comeback from the home side.
At Maryborough, goal shooter Chloe Langley celebrated her 50th A-grade game in style with a big performance in a 68-18 win over the Magpies.
Alicia McGlashan led the charge for the Bloods with a best on court effort in defence.
Kangaroo Flat flexed its muscles in an 80-37 win over Strathfieldsaye, while Castlemaine, minus four A-grade players, overcame the emotion of a tough last week in a 71-36 win against Golden Square.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.