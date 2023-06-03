Bendigo Advertiser
Thieves hit flood-affected Rochester Secondary College students

Updated June 3 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 6:07pm
Picture is a file photo by Noni Hyett
Picture is a file photo by Noni Hyett

POLICE are searching for 30 mountain bikes and helmets stolen from Rochester Secondary College.

