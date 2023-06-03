POLICE are searching for 30 mountain bikes and helmets stolen from Rochester Secondary College.
It is the latest blow for students in a community still rebuilding after last year's catastrophic floods.
Detectives believe unknown offenders forced their way into a storage shed on school grounds, Edwards Street, sometime in the last fortnight.
They stole $21,000 worth of Fluid brand bikes and helmets, the officers from the Campaspe Crime Investigation Unit said.
All were donated by a Victorian charity after floods devastated Rochester in 2022.
The school has only had the bikes and helmets since April.
Anyone with information or CCTV footage should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
