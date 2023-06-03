Fire ripping through house in Korong Vale

UPDATE, 3.05PM: The Country Fire Authority has issued an "advice" warning to multiple communities in the aftermath of a blaze that has ripped through a property in Vernon Street, Korong Vale.
The fire is still officially "not yet under control".
"There is currently no threat to the community, but you should continue to stay informed and monitor conditions," the CFA said in its advice warning for residents of Korong Vale.
"If you are sensitive to smoke or you live with someone who is sensitive to smoke, you should close windows and doors. Turn off heating and cooling systems.
"To prevent the smell of smoke entering your home or business, close windows and doors."
EARLIER: Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Korong Vale.
The house in Vernon Street is understood to be completely on fire.
At least seven firefighting appliances are at the scene or on their way.
Fire crews were first called at about 2pm today and are yet to bring the blaze under control.
More to come.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
