SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region

Sandhurst 9.9 (63) def Gisborne 5.16 (46).
Golden Square 19.16 (130) def Castlemaine 4.3 (27).
Kyneton 12.5 (77) def Eaglehawk 10.16 (76).
Strathfieldsaye 21.24 (150) def Kangaroo Flat 7.4 (46).
South Bendigo 27.15 (177) def Maryborough 6.7 (43).
LBU 18.11 (119) def Elmore 4.5 (29).
North Bendigo 15.8 (98) def Heathcote 12.9 (81).
White Hills 27.16 (178) def Huntly 4.2 (26).
Leitchville-Gunbower 11.8 (74) def Colbinabbin 9.6 (60).
Pyramid Hill 16.26 (122) def Newbridge 4.1 (25).
Inglewood 15.19 (109) def Calivil United 9.8 (62).
BL-Serpentine 11.15 (81) def Maiden Gully YCW 8.8 (56).
Marong 28.25 (193) def Mitiamo 2.1 (13).
Wedderburn 15.11 (101) def St Arnaud 5.9 (39).
Birchip-Watchem 13.8 (86) def Boort 5.5 (35).
Donald 9.14 (68) def Nullawil 8.8 (56).
Sea Lake Nandaly 9.13 (67) def Wycheproof-Narraport 5.4 (34).
Carisbrook 9.7 (61) def Natte Bealiba 7.4 (46).
Trentham 30.6 (186) def Avoca 3.10 (28).
Lexton 7.14 (56) def Talbot 7.7 (49).
Harcourt 15.11 (101) def Navarre 8.7 (55).
Rovers 8.14 (62) def Royal Park 9.2 (56).
Dunolly 29.21 (195) def Campbells Creek 2.1 (13).
