BFNL: After the siren win for Tigers as Manuel sinks Hawks

A GOAL after the siren to Kyneton star Cameron Manuel delivered a stunning come-from-behind win for the Tigers against Eaglehawk in the BFNL on Saturday.
In what had been a game at Canterbury Park where both teams wrestled for momentum throughout, with the result resting on his boot Manuel delivered under pressure from 45m after the siren with his sixth goal as the Tigers won by the barest of margins, 12.5 (77) to 10.16 (76), in the BFNL's Indigenous Round showcase game.
It's hard to recall a more stirring victory in recent times for the Tigers than Saturday's gritty victory at one of the BFNL's notoriously difficult venues for visiting teams to win at - although, the Tigers have now recorded wins at Canterbury Park in consecutive years.
On the back of a deeply emotional week at Kyneton in the wake of the death of Castlemaine's Dallas Keogh-Frankling following last week's under-18 game between the Tigers and Magpies at Kyneton, the visitors showed tremendous resolve late to reel in the Hawks.
After gaining the upper hand during the third quarter the Tigers had started the final term leading by eight points.
The Tigers' advantage grew to 14 points when defender-turned-forward Harrison Huntley soared for a contested mark and kicked the pivotal first goal of the final term two minutes in.
At that stage Kyneton led 57-43 and had all the momentum against an Eaglehawk side that ultimately would be made to pay for its missed chances.
However, needing to respond as the game threatened to slip away the Hawks did just that and after being plagued by inaccuracy Eaglehawk found its radar.
Having 5.14 on the board from 19 scoring shots, in a nine-minute burst the Hawks banged home five consecutive goals without a miss as what had been the 14-point deficit was not only quickly erased, but became a 17-point lead at the 13-minute mark after Dylan Hird put the home side up 74-57.
Integral in the Hawks' blitz was the work of ruckman Bailey Ilsley to get first hands on the ball and allow his midfield group, superbly led by Billy Evans, to generate their most potent forward 50 entries of the day.
At that stage with their buffer it looked as though the Hawks had absorbed the challenge from the Tigers and would pull away.
But the Tigers had other ideas and refused to yield, with a Manuel goal at the 17-minute mark bringing the visitors back within 11 points.
The Hawks had the next two scores, but both were behinds, while there was also a long shot from forward Darcy Richards that sailed out on the full.
Richards had earlier in the quarter kicked one of the goals of the day with a checkside from well outside the boundary line.
With Eaglehawk leading 76-63 at the 24-minute mark Kyneton's Ben Cameron - one of his side's standouts - drove the ball deep into attack where Jake Summers marked and goaled, cutting the deficit to seven points.
Three minutes later Summers launched a shot at goal from outside 50 that missed, leaving the margin six points, before an Eaglehawk kick-in blunder that went out of bounds gifted Manuel a shot from the Simpsons Road boundary.
Manuel ran around and snapped, but his kick floated across the face of goal for a behind, leaving the Tigers just five points adrift at the 28-minute mark.
The tension around the ground was amplified by there being no visible clock with the main Canterbury Park scoreboard not working.
But with the siren imminent Kyneton had one last roll of the dice and again, it was Summers who from the wing drove Kyneton back into attack to a marking contest about 40m from goal.
The ball spilled to ground, but a free-kick was awarded to Manuel against the Hawks' Joel Mullen for holding the man. Seconds after the whistle blew the siren sounded.
Manuel remained cool under pressure and from 45m his kick split the middle, sparking scenes of euphoric jubilation from the Tigers, while the Hawks - who had nine more scoring shots - were left stunned by the one-point defeat, which followed the previous week's three-point loss to Kangaroo Flat.
There was no surprise after the game when Manuel was awarded the Indigenous Round best player medal for Kyneton as he carved the Hawks up at Canterbury Park for the second year in a row.
Just like he did in last year's win over the Hawks at Canterbury Park in the corresponding round seven, dynamic mid/forward Manuel torched Eaglehawk with a bag of goals.
The best player medal for the Hawks was won by midfield bull Evans, who teamed superbly with ruckman Ilsley, who was tireless all day going up against the Tigers' tandem of captain James Orr and Jayden Eales.
Earlier, the Hawks were all over the Tigers in the first quarter, having nine scoring shots to one, but didn't take their opportunities.
The Hawks, who had 22 inside 50s in the opening term as the Tigers' backs were under constant pressure, led by 23 points at the first break, 3.6 to 0.1. It should have been much more.
The Tigers - who have now won three in a row excluding last week's abandoned game against Castlemaine - didn't kick their first goal until the eight-minute mark of the second term.
But by half-time Kyneton had worked its way back into the contest, only trailing by 11 points at the break before Cameron, Ethan Foreman, Manuel and co ignited the Tigers, who kicked 5.0 to 1.5 in the third term to build an eight-point lead heading into the see-sawing last quarter.
