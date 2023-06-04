Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Review

LVFNL ROUND 9: Top four teams all bank another four points

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 4 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine's Charlie Gadsden. The Bears beat Maiden Gully YCW by 25 points on Saturday. Picture by Adam Bourke
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine's Charlie Gadsden. The Bears beat Maiden Gully YCW by 25 points on Saturday. Picture by Adam Bourke
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.