LVFNL ROUND 9: Top four teams all bank another four points

THE first half of the Loddon Valley league season came to a close on Saturday with the top four teams all winning.
Marong, Pyramid Hill, Bears Lagoon-Serpentine and Inglewood fill the top four rungs on the ladder, with the quartet all banking another four points in round nine.
As well as the four points, flag favourite Marong also gave its already massive percentage another bump to 577.4 with a 180-point trouncing of Mitiamo.
In a game where Marong had 50 more scoring shots, the Panthers won 28.25 (193) to 2.1 (13) at Mitiamo to extend their overall winning streak to 22 on the trot.
The Panthers kicked 7.7 in the first quarter, 6.5 in the second, 9.5 in the third and 6.8 in the last as they handed the Superoos their biggest loss since 1993.
"I thought Mitiamo certainly came to play early in the game; it was hard to find space and they made it a fairly contested game," Marong coach Linton Jacobs said.
"Probably over the last 10 minutes of the first quarter we were able to win a bit more ball and get it on the outside.
"I thought our second half in particular was really good. We got some good looks inside 50, but didn't convert as well as I would have liked.
"We've kicked 25 points today, so we would have liked to convert a few more of those entries and that is something we will keep working on.
We've kicked 25 points today, so we would have liked to convert a few more of those entries and that is something we will keep working on- Linton Jacobs - Marong coach
"What was really pleasing today was we gave opportunities to three young players who have been going well in the reserves - Billy Stewart across half-back, Harry Baker across half-back used the ball really well and Tucker Thach gave us some real drive across half-forward and the wing."
Gun forward Brandyn Grenfell took his season tally to 49 goals with a bag of nine for the Panthers, who also had fellow key forwards Matt Riordan and Kain Robins kick four each.
The Superoos were held scoreless in the second half.
"We were pleased with our boys effort and attitude today," Mitiamo coach Jon Varcoe said.
"We put some heat on the ball and applied plenty of pressure to Marong and we're seeing improvement in our younger players every week.
"Marong's structure around the ball and how they move it and spread is something we will take out of today... they are things that we are trying to do ourselves, but they are doing it at the next level."
The Mitiamo side included three players from the East Loddon Rams under-18 team - Jye Rasmussen, Tyler Rasmussen and Mason Hocking.
"Those three boys all did some really good things and gave heaps of effort," Varcoe said.
Zach Morrison and Dylan Clohesy kicked Mitiamo's two goals.
At the halfway mark Inglewood has already equaled the most wins it has had in a season since last playing finals in 2003.
The Blues reach the halfway point of 2023 with five victories after defeating Calivil United at home.
Inglewood won 15.19 (109) to 9.8 (62) - the 47-point margin being the Blues' biggest win over the Demons since 2000.
The damage was done in the first half when the Blues led by 40 points at the main break, 10.8 to 4.4, before it was five goals apiece over the remainder of the game.
"Our first half was really solid, but to Calivil's credit, they came pretty hard at us in the second half," Inglewood coach Darrell Billett said.
For the second week in a row midfielder Bregon Cotchett (two goals) was the Blues' best player.
"He's one of those players who hunts the contest... the harder it gets the tougher he is," Billett said.
"He has been inhibited a bit this year by some injury, but he's back playing with some freedom now and running on top of the ground again.
"Gabe Nevins is another who played a really good game for us. For a 17-year-old kid he is playing some great footy.
"He's the type of player who does everything you want him to do; he's outmarking much more experienced and bigger players and delivers the ball really well."
Charlie McGaw kicked five goals for the Blues in the first half before hurting a hamstring, while Daniel Polack slotted four goals.
Inglewood is now 5-3 at the halfway mark.
To give that some perspective, Inglewood's record to the halfway point of the season over the past decade has been: 3-5 (2022), 0-8 (2021), 0-8 (2019), 1-7 (2018), 0-8 (2017), 3-5 (2016), 1-7 (2015), 0-8 (2014) and 1-7 (2013).
Forward Ben Baker kicked four of the Demons' nine goals and was their best player.
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine retained its position in the top three with a 25-point win over Maiden Gully YCW.
The Bears led at every change in winning 11.15 (81) to 8.8 (56) at Maiden Gully and at 6-2 are in their best position at the halfway mark of a season since their grand final year of 2013.
"It wasn't our best performance today; it was more of a gritty win," Bears coach Justin Laird said.
"YC challenged us all day and we definitely didn't have it all our own way at all.
"Hopefully, when it gets later in the season we can take plenty out of games like today where we've really had to grind it out."
Harry Gadsden, Laird and Darcy Poulter, who was the Bears' best, each kicked two goals for the winners.
"Darcy was fantastic. He was in-and-under at the stoppages all day and driving the ball forward for us," Laird said.
Maiden Gully YCW was best served by coach Jay McDonald across half-back and vice-captain Tyler Miles playing midfield/forward.
"It was a game that was up for grabs all day," McDonald said.
"Our whole focus for today was to just give effort and the boys certainly did that.
"We had our opportunities; we hit the front during the second quarter and were thereabouts in the third quarter and the last, but just didn't make the most of our chances."
The Eagles have now added defender Jonathon Carroll (leg) to their lengthy injury list.
"We were a man down in the first quarter, which meant that everyone else had to step up and give that extra effort, which they did," McDonald said.
Pyramid Hill had an off day in front of goal, but still notched a 97-point victory at home against Newbridge.
The Bulldogs converted at just 38 per cent in their 16.26 (122) to 4.1 (25) victory.
Pyramid Hill's wayward scoreline included a wasteful 3.11 during the second quarter.
The Bulldogs had 6.17 on the board at half-time, before kicking a vastly improved 10.9 in the second half.
Mitch Dingwall (four), Bailey George (three) and their best player Will Perryman (three) combined for 10 goals for the Bulldogs.
Caleb Sanders kicked two of Newbridge's four goals and was among the best for the Maroons, who carried a heavy injury toll out of the game, while they lost Matt Giri (calf) pre-match.
"We were rapt with the effort of the boys; the fight and intent on the contested ball, which we pride ourselves on, never wavered," Newbridge co-coach Daniel Smith said.
"We were down to 17 fit players for two-and-a-half quarters, but the boys showed tremendous grit.
"It might not be reflected on the scoreboard and Pyramid kicked poorly, but our effort and fight was there all game and we take some encouragement from today."
The Maroons can now look forward to playing their final eight matches of the season back home at Riverside Park following last October's flooding.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.