HDFNL ROUND 8: Bulldogs move two games clear at top of ladder

NORTH Bendigo heads into the Heathcote District league's King's Birthday general bye with a two-game break at the top of the ladder.
The Bulldogs retained their unbeaten record on Saturday, beating a fellow top-five side the for the second week in a row with a 17-point win at home over Heathcote.
North Bendigo is now 7-0, with every other team having at least two losses.
The Bulldogs led Saturday's keenly-anticipated clash of 1st vs 3rd at every change after opening an early 17-point lead at quarter-time on the way to their 15.8 (98) to 12.9 (81) victory at Atkins Street.
"It was two good sides that had a real good crack at it today and we were fortunate to come away with the points," North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said.
"I thought we went away from our standards during the second quarter, but we addressed that at half-time and the boys responded really well.
"I'm super proud of the boys in particular of the last 15 to 20 minutes being a player down with the way we were able to win the footy, control the footy and defend."
The Bulldogs were reduced to 17 players on the field during the last quarter after skipper Aarryn Craig was reported and yellow carded for rough conduct against Heathcote's Liam Jacques.
The best for the Bulldogs was young forward Cody Riddick, who again impressed Bennett with his work-rate.
"His engine is unbelievable and he did a power of work today. He got a lot of his footy around the middle of the ground and also pushed back defensively at times," Bennett said.
Hakeem Johnson (four), Dylan Klemm (four), Jordan Ford (three), who battled through a bruised heel, and Craig (two) were multiple goalkickers for the Bulldogs.
The loss was the Saints' second of the season and leaves Heathcote still having not won at Atkins Street since 2013.
"We spoke before the game about really needing to make a good start, but they got the jump on us in the first 10 minutes or so," Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino said.
"We weren't switched on enough early in the game and that's what cost us in the end."
The Saints played the second half of the game without ruckman Jordan Marcroft, who hurt his knee.
Gun Saints' forward Corey Grindlay kicked six goals - his fifth bag this year of five or more - while skipper Codie Price off half-back was Heathcote's best.
"Codie was fantastic for us off half-back and hit the scoreboard as well kicking a couple of goals," Saladino said.
"And I thought Grindlay was sensational as well kicking six goals."
What had been a 19-game losing streak that dated back to early last season has now become three wins in its past four games for Leitchville-Gunbower.
The vastly-improved Bombers overcame a slow start against Colbinabbin to win by 14 points.
The Bombers prevailed 11.8 (74) to 9.6 (60) at Colbinabbin and after beating Huntly last week have now strung together back-to-back wins for the first time since rounds nine and 10 of the 2019 season.
The Bombers were under the pump early when they trailed by 24 points at quarter-time, 6.1 to 2.1.
However, the Bombers responded to the early surge from the Grasshoppers to kick nine goals to three after quarter-time.
"Colbo got the jump on us in the first quarter, but I thought the boys showed a lot of maturity," Bombers coach Shannon Keam said.
"Had we been in that situation in the first four rounds we probably would have folded and wouldn't have come back.
"But we focused in on what we needed to do to get our game going and were able to rectify a few things at quarter-time, so it was a good response."
Lachlan Sverns proved a handful for the Bombers playing a mix of forward and ruck and booting five goals.
"It was a really even contribution across the board and fairly tricky to pick the best players given we had everyone contribute in some form," Keam said.
It was a really even contribution across the board and fairly tricky to pick the best players given we had everyone contribute in some form- Shannon Keam - Leitchville-Gunbower coach
After starting the season 0-4 the Bombers are now 3-1 over their past four games and just percentage outside the top five with last year's wooden-spooners now in sixth position.
"To be honest, I haven't looked at the ladder. With the situation we're in, it's an old cliche but it really is that one game at a time and just continuing to work on our process," Keam said.
"If we win enough games to be fortunate enough to be in the (finals) hunt later in the year then we deserve it, but if not we're making progress on our game."
The Bombers now have consecutive weeks off before their next game on June 24 against White Hills.
While the Bombers are on the improve, Colbinabbin is on the slide, with last year's preliminary finalists now 2-5 and in seventh position on the ladder.
In his return from injury coach Jed Brain kicked four of the nine goals for the Grasshoppers, whose best was the consistent Logan Fitzgerald.
White Hills gave its percentage a boost in the most one-sided game of the season so far at Huntly.
The Demons demolished Huntly by 152 points, winning 27.16 (178) to 4.2 (26).
The margin was the Demons' biggest win since the last season they played in a grand final - 2005.
"It was the first time for the year we've played four quarters, so it was a good result," White Hills co-coach Jack Fallon said.
"We played the brand of footy that we had been training for over the pre-season."
The Demons, who were missing nine of their best 22, were at their most damaging in the second quarter when they piled on 11.6 from 17 scoring shots and by half-time were already 80 points in front.
The White Hills' side included three debutantes - Seth Boyd, Liam Monaghan and Nick Wharton.
"Those three boys were all super in what was a really good team effort," Fallon said.
"Seth is an under-18 player who didn't look out of place at all and wasn't far off being in the best players.
"Liam was quick on the wing and Nick used his skills really well in the midfield and on the wing."
The Demons had seven multiple goalkickers led by the duo of Kaiden Antonowicz (six) and Bayden Fallon (five), while Liam Bartels kicked three and was named best for the victors.
On a tough day for the Hawks, who are still winless, co-coach Harry Whittle was best, while Abe Sladden kicked two of their four goals.
Reigning premier Lockington-Bamawm United ended its three game losing streak with a 90-point win over Elmore.
The Cats had held the Bloods to just one goal up until three quarter-time before going on to win 18.11 (119) to 4.5 (29) at Lockington and keep hold of their spot in the top five.
"It was a lot better performance by the boys today," LBU coach Stacy Fiske said.
"Our delivery going forward and composure with the ball was a lot better today and we also set up much better behind the ball.
"Hopefully, today puts us in the right direction going forward."
Captain Brodie Collins through the midfield headed the best players for the Cats, while Tom Eade and Rhys Bradley were strong performers in defence and Riley McIvor and Anthony McMahon each kicked four goals.
In what was Elmore's fourth loss in a row, midfielders Mychael Baker and Nathan Kay both worked hard to feature among their best.
"LBU was up and about early on and carried it on for four quarters," Elmore co-coach Mick Woolhouse said.
"I thought our young midfield worked pretty hard against the quality midfield LBU has, so that's a positive we'll take out of the game."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.