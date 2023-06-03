Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Honour guard for Castlemaine teammates of Dallas Keogh-Frankling

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated June 3 2023 - 8:02pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CASTLEMAINE players have run past an honour guard a week after their teammate Dallas Keogh-Frankling died.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.