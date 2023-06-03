CASTLEMAINE players have run past an honour guard a week after their teammate Dallas Keogh-Frankling died.
Club members, opposition players and umpires formed the guard as the Magpies' under-18 team ran onto the field on Saturday morning.
Seventeen-year-old Dallas passed away last weekend from a ruptured spleen suffered during a match against Kyneton.
Castlemaine's senior and reserve-grade football teams and netball teams have elected to play this weekend.
"Our players have told us the best thing for them right now is to return to football and netball this weekend in honour of Dallas," the club said in a Facebook post on Friday.
"After a week of maintaining our training routines, and spending time together as a Club, we will be taking to the court and field on Saturday and Sunday for two big days of sport with the blessing of Dal's family."
Before the under-18s footy match, Magpie players huddled as a gentle rain fell.
Many had played together since the under-12s.
One minute's silence before BFNL matches and people across the country have been taking to social media, posting pictures of their football boots in memory of Dallas.
His brother Ashton, who plays in Castlemaine's senior football team, is expected to honour the memory of his younger brother later today by wearing number eight - the number Dallas wore for Castlemaine's under-18s.
The club is encouraging people to come to games this weekend to support Dallas's family, friends and teammates.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
