Former GWS Giants and Hawthorn key forward Jonathon Patton will make his return to football with BFNL club Kangaroo Flat.
Patton, a good friend of roos' coach Nathan Johns, will play at least five games for the Roos this season, starting with the June 17 home game against Golden Square.
"Jonny and I have been friends for a long time,'' Johns said of 30-year-old Patton.
"We've connected well and kept in touch and I made contact with him about a week-and-a-half ago and everything moved from there.
"He'll play at least five of our remaining six home games and, potentially, a couple of away games as well."
Kangaroo Flat's other home games are against Sandhurst (June 24), Maryborough (July 15), Castlemaine (July 29), Strathfieldsaye (August 12) and Kyneton (August 19).
The number one draft pick in the 2011 National Draft, Patton's AFL career was riddled by injuries, including two knee reconstructions.
He played 89 games for the GWS Giants between 2012-2019 before being traded to Hawthorn, where he played six games.
Patton was stood down by the Hawks in January, 2021, when accused of sending sexually explicit content of himself to women via social media.
He apologised for his inappropriate behaviour towards women and announced his retirement from the AFL in April, 2021.
"He had two knee reconstructions and that affected him quite badly with how his career ended,'' Johns said.
"He made a mistake, he did the wrong thing and that was a dark time in his life. I'm fully supportive of him and I know what he's like as a person.
"He's moved on, he's got his life together, he has a lovely partner, he's in a good spot now and he's looking forward to being part of the club."
Johns said Patton hadn't played a "stress free" game of footy since 2015 and the opportunity to play country footy appealed to the 198cm forward.
READ MORE: Castlemaine FNC to honour fallen mate
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local footy news
"It makes it easier for him to come back to footy when he has a mate that's coaching,'' Johns said.
"He understands where we're at as a club and he's excited to be part of it.
"Having been at GWS he understands what it's like to be at a developing club."
Patton hasn't played any competitive football since retiring from the AFL.
He kicked 133 goals in his AFL career, with a career-high of 45 goals in the 2017 season.
The Roos upstaged BFL flag contender Eaglehawk last Saturday and sit in sixth place on the BFNL ladder with a 3-3 record.
The Roos play league power Strathfieldsaye at Tannery Lane on Saturday.
Kangaroo Flat hasn't beaten Strathfieldsaye since round 14 of the 2010 season and hasn't beaten Strathfieldsaye at Tannery Lance since round 16 of the 2009 season.
That was the same year the Roos last played in the BFNL finals series.
"It's a big signing for us, but what we're doing on gameday is more important than an individual that comes into our side,'' Johns said.
"Jonny will help straighten us up, but we know our model stands up, particularly after last week's game against Eaglehawk.
"It comes down to belief and we need to come out with a four-quarter performance against Strathfieldsaye to show last week wasn't a fluke."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.