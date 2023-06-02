Bendigo Advertiser
Jonathon Patton signs with Kangaroo Flat in the Bendigo FNL

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 2 2023 - 8:54pm, first published 8:30pm
Jonathon Patton during his time with AFL club Hawthorn. Picture by Getty Images
Former GWS Giants and Hawthorn key forward Jonathon Patton will make his return to football with BFNL club Kangaroo Flat.

