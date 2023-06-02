I'm not going to speed up, so don't honk your horn

Why is it that I'm made to feel in the "wrong" when I'm trying to do "right"? In what area, you might ask? Why, driving to the speed limit.
I'm one of those annoying people (or, it seems, annoying to a whole bunch of people) who actually try and follow the road rules.
I'm a big fan of cruise control - and keeping an eye on the speedometer.
Rough road? I'll slow down to a speed where I can react in time to avoid any issues?
Wet? Same
Dark? Smokey? Heading into a setting or rising sun? Same.
If I'm worried about hitting a kangaroo or wombat I'll slow down a bit when I head into forests (or see one of those helpful yellow 'roo road signs).
There's a whole heap of things that make driving our roads potentially dangerous and to be taken seriously.
But I am, repeatedly, left to shake my head at the people who go screaming past me when I'm sitting on the speed limit.
Who then honk their horns in exasperation.
I see them racing up in the rear-view mirror, barely taking a beat as they swing out to over take and then leave me in their dust as they speed away?
Err, what about the 100km/h speed zone we are in? Or the 60 km/h, for that matter.
If they can't immediately pass, they sit impatiently behind me repeatedly inching their way out onto the opposite lane looking for the first opportunity to plant their foot.
What's so urgent?
It's not just one or two people. It's the bulk of people I come across on my many drives around the state. People impatient, even angry, at being delayed.
Our road toll continues to climb. Police have made repeated pleas for people to slow down, that potential outcomes of poor driving can be catastrophic. We've seen far too many cases of that recently.
It seems like a plea for safer driving is falling on many deaf ears.
The next time you come speeding up behind a driver like me doing the speed limit, not 20 km over, why don't you do the "right thing".
Slow down and enjoy the drive and the view. The place you are heading to will still be there if you're a few minutes late. You might not be of you speed.
Juanita Greville, Editor
