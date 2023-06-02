Bendigo Advertiser
Talent League power Dandenong a test for Pioneers boys and girls

By Adam Bourke
June 2 2023 - 7:30pm
A good challenge awaits the Bendigo Pioneers boys and girls teams on Saturday.
The Bendigo Pioneers boys and girls head to Melbourne on Saturday to tackle Dandenong Stingrays in the Coates Talent League.

