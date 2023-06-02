The Bendigo Pioneers boys and girls head to Melbourne on Saturday to tackle Dandenong Stingrays in the Coates Talent League.
The boys are trying to snap a two-game losing streak, while the girls go into their clash full of confidence on the back of a fine win over Northern Territory last Saturday.
The boys will be without skipper Harley Reid for the third-straight game because of concussion.
Fellow Vic Country squad members Oliver Poole and Malik Gordon are also sidelined at the moment because of concussion.
Classy wingman Tobie Travaglia has been rested from Saturday's game because of general soreness.
Oskar Smartt plays his first game for the Pioneers in a month after recovering from a rib injury.
Athletic South Bendigo key position player Zaydyn Lockwood will make his Coates Talent League debut.
The 197cm forward has shown some promise for the Bloods at senior level.
Maryborough's Taj Bond made his debut last weekend and reains his spot in the side after kicking a goal in his first game.
The girls welcome back skipper Lila Keck from injury.
The classy half-forward/midfielder adds some bite around the packs and goal kicking power to the Pioneers' mix.
Mildura forward Demi Zanoni will make her Talent League debut.
"It's nice to be rewarded for effort on the scoreboard,'' Pioneers girls' coach Whitney Kennedy said of last week's win over the NT.
"To be able to walk off the ground with a spring in their step helps give them motivation and drive to continue to work.
"When you get that reward for effort it creates some excitement in the group."
Pioneers boys' team to play the Stingrays from 2.30pm at Shepley Oval:
B: Bailey Cain, Jobe Shanahan, Harrison Sheahan
Hb:Lachlan Hogan, Alex Hollingworth, Oliver Morris
C: Xavier Carter, Eli Pearce, Taj McMillan
Hf: Archer Day-Wicks, Mitchell Dodos, Jed Daniels
F: Taj Bond, Hugh Byrne, Dayten Uerata
Foll: Jacob Nihill, Oskar Smartt, Brodie Jones
Inter: William Rohde, RJ Watson, Jack McMahon, Lucas Hurse, Zaydyn Lockwood
Pioneers girls' team to play the Stingrays from noon at Shepley Oval:
B: Lola Modoo, Sophie McClelland, Ella Jeffrey
Hb: Stephanie Demeo, Ava Bibby, Emma Daley
C: Keely Fullerton, Jemmika Douglas, Olivia Lacy
Hf: Lila Keck, Caitlin Evans, Nadia Peebles
F: Gabrielle Drage, Brydi Lewis, Demi Zanoni
Foll: Sasha Pearce, Bryde O'Rourke, Gemma Roberts
Inter: Jasmine Short, Lexie Moss, Jenna Bannam, Ella Plattfuss
