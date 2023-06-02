The League Cup aspirations of several clubs will be decided this weekend in round two of the men's and women's competitions.
Shepparton South has one foot in the final of the men's League Cup final after Strathdale was forced to forfeit their round two clash.
Shepparton South and Strathdale both won their pool one round one games, so the Blues' decision to forfeit the game leaves South with a mortgage on top spot and a place in the final.
Strathdale's reserves team has also been forced to forfeit.
It's the second time in three weeks that Strathdale hasn't been able to play games in Shepparton.
Last month the Blues couldn't field teams against Shepparton United in the championship season. The senior and reserves matches could be rescheduled to a make-up round later in the year.
In the other League Cup pool one match on Saturday, Eaglehawk should keep its slim finals hopes alive by defeating Strathfieldsaye Colts United under lights at Truscott Reserve.
In pool two, Shepparton United and Tature head the table going into their round two encounters in Bendigo on Saturday evening.
Shepparton United travels to Epsom to take on a Scorpions squad that has produced some encouraging results this year. However, injuries last week to key duo Cooper Arkinstall and Josh Dwyer has weakened Epsom's strike power up front.
Tatura takes on Spring Gully under the Reds' new lights at Stanley Avenue.
The Ibises have hit top gear in recent weeks and their creative midfield will be a major test for the young Gully squad.
Both pool two games are scheduled to kick-off at 5pm.
In the women's League Cup, reigning champions Strathfieldsaye Colts United should make it two wins from as many games when it does battle with Eaglehawk at Truscott Reserve on Saturday afternoon.
Colts won their round one game over Shepparton South via forfeit, while Eaglehawk drew 1-1 with Strathdale.
Strathdale women will make the trip to Shepparton to take on South.
A Blues victory would likely set-up a virtual semi-final with Colts in the final round of the League Cup on July 15.
Pool two is a much closer affair after Spring Gully and Shepparton United drew 4-4 in round one.
The Reds host Tatura in round two and anything less than a win is likely to end Spring Gully's title hopes.
On the flipside, the door is ajar for Tatura to grab control of the group ahead of its round three clash with Shepparton United on July 16.
The Spring Gully versus Tatura game starts at 3pm on Saturday at Stanley Avenue.
