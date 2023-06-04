Sheryl Taylor won't give death the advantage when it comes to her terminal cancer diagnosis.
Fourteen years ago, Ms Taylor was diagnosed with early breast cancer. After six months of treatment and 10 years of hormone therapy, she was given a high chance of survival.
Her and her husband moved to Bendigo four years ago, and in 2021, she received unexpected news; her cancer had returned.
"We ended up in Bendigo Hospital with the diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer, which means the original breast cancer was still there laying dormant, and for whatever reason, it started to grow again," she said.
"That means that it is stage four, it's incurable."
Ms Taylor said the difference in diagnoses was this time, it wasn't an interruption in her life.
Symptom management became a full-time job which would get worse as time goes on.
"You can actually live with it for years, some women have lived 20 years... people usually die sooner, usually within five years and it's that uncertainty that's really hard," she said.
"You start losing capabilities along the way. It's quite a long grieving process, whereas first time round it was like, alright, get on with life."
Ms Taylor said she discovered how important it was to connect with other women going through similar diagnoses and treatments.
Counterpart, a peer support organisation sponsored by the state government, was set to hold a wellbeing day for women with cancer on Thursday, June 22.
It would be an opportunity for cancer patients to be educated and informed about complimentary therapies, such as music therapy, and hear from a Bendigo Health oncologist.
Ms Taylor said because Bendigo Health served a large population there may be women going through cancer who are quite isolated.
"There's a lot of people that are quite remote, and I worry about them, how lonely and how isolated they feel when sometimes all you need is someone to go, I know exactly how you feel," she said.
"You get them together and all these little ideas get shared. It could be as serious as talking about funeral arrangements, and as frivolous as what do I do now my eyebrows are missing and my eyelashes have gone.
"It's not frivolous, really, because if that's what's worrying you, that's worrying you."
Ms Taylor said after going through treatment in Bendigo, she started visiting the Gobbe Wellness Centre, attending walking groups and yoga classes.
She said it bridged the gap between medical and wellbeing treatment, which was often a "forgotten" part of cancer treatment as patients got stuck on a "medical treadmill".
Ms Taylor said while her cancer diagnosis will take everything away from her, it would never take her attitude to life.
"You lose a lot of power, but you've still got power over your attitude," she said.
"My choice, my power in this is, if I curl up in a fetal position, what a waste of time. I brush myself off, put on the headgear, and then you go out as much as you are physically capable.
"Attitude is easier said than done, but it is a choice. I refuse to give death the advantage... it's going to take everything, but it can't take that."
While metastatic breast cancer patients weren't common, Ms Taylor said she had found a group of four or five who meet regularly.
"It's more than cancer support, it becomes just a friendship," she said.
The wellbeing day on Thursday, June 22 would be free for women who have had any type of cancer and their partners, family or friends.
Bookings could be made online at counterpart.org.au/events or by calling Counterpart on 1300 781 500.
