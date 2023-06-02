Big weekend of junior representative matches ahead

A BIG weekend of representative junior football and netball is ahead in Bendigo.
On Saturday the Bendigo and Ballarat junior football leagues will renew their rivalry when they play for the Goldfields Trophy at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve.
Seven games will be played - under-13, 14, 15 and 16 boys and under-14, 16 and 18 girls matches beginning from 9.45am.
Schedule:
9.45am - under-14 boys.
10am - under-13 boys.
11.30am - under-14 girls.
11.35am - under-15 boys.
1pm - under-16 girls.
1.25pm - under-18 girls.
2.50pm - under-16 boys.
The Goldfields Trophy is held by Ballarat after it made a clean sweep of last year's games played in Ballarat.
Also this weekend the AFL Central Victoria junior gala day will be played at Maiden Gully's Marist College on Sunday.
Football and netball games will be contested involving Heathcote District, Maryborough-Castlemaine District, North Central, Central Victoria and Loddon Valley.
The Central Victoria under-18 football team is made up of players from East Loddon, Inglewood, Marong and Pyramid Hill.
Meanwhile, earlier this week the Year 9/10 Girls Sandhurst Division football carnival was played at Maiden Gully's Marist College.
Results:
Marist College 4.6 (30) def Bendigo South East Secondary College 2.2 (14).
Catherine McAuley College 9.5 (59) def Bendigo South East College 1.1 (7).
Catherine McAuley College 10.6 (66) def Marist College 0.1 (1).
Girton Grammar 8.7 (55) def Weeroona College Bendigo 3.6 (24).
Catherine McAuley College will now go on to represent the Sandhurst Division at the upcoming Loddon Mallee finals.
The next carnival will be played on Thursday, June 15, when the Year 9/10 boys are in action.
Elsewhere, it's round eight of the Maryborough-Castlemaine District league season on Saturday:
Carisbrook v Natte Bealiba.
Trentham v Avoca.
Talbot v Lexton.
Navarre v Harcourt.
Royal Park v Rovers.
Campbells Creek v Dunolly.
Newstead v Maldon.
