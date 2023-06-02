Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our Places

Maryborough's heritage-list octagonal pool to get major revamp

June 3 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An example of some of the lane tiling at the Maryborough pool. Picture: SIMON DUFFIN, vintagevictoria.net.au
An example of some of the lane tiling at the Maryborough pool. Picture: SIMON DUFFIN, vintagevictoria.net.au

Tiles from the heritage-listed Maryborough outdoor pool are set to be reclaimed as part of a $1.37 million revamp of the complex

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.