Tiles from the heritage-listed Maryborough outdoor pool are set to be reclaimed as part of a $1.37 million revamp of the complex
SJ Weir Ballarat Pty has been awarded the $1,376,510 contract to upgrade the octagonal pool, including building a new shell and repairing the concourse by Central Goldfields Shire Council.
A conservator will work with the project team to safely reclaim as many of the historic tiles as possible for future display.
Researchers from Melbourne University have carried out specialised experiments with sections of the tiles ahead of their removal.
SOCIAL CAMPAIGN: Have your #putyourbootsoutforDallas?
The council has also worked with Heritage Victoria to make sure heritage aspects of the complex would be retained. The tiles in the rebuild of the octagonal pool have been chosen in-keeping with the original design.
The 50 metre pool had reached the "end of life" stage, which meant it was not safe to re-open until demolished and rebuilt, a report endorsed by council in July 2022 found.
Central Goldfields Shire Maryborough War Councillor Geoff Lovett said the council was looking to re-open the centre as soon as possible.
"Whilst it is of course fantastic that we are able to now push ahead with the octagonal pool rebuild, we realise our community will be disappointed and will still be focused on when this much-loved community facility will re-open," he said.
"Unfortunately, the re-opening of the outdoor pool is not going to happen overnight, but rest assured that the project remains one of our priority projects, and we are doing everything we can behind the scenes to make this happen as soon as possible.
Councillor Lovett said that they were seeking state and federal funding for "the multi-million dollars needed to rebuild this heritage listed, recreation and sporting icon".
OTHER NEWS:
"We'll be submitting an expression of interest for the funding we need for this to happen through the Federal Government's Growing Regions Fund which opens in July, as well as advocating for any funding that might be available through the upcoming Commonwealth Games," he said.
"We're also busy doing all the planning we need to do now so that when these funding streams do open, we have a shovel ready project that is ready to go.
Cr Lovett said that the octagonal pool project is the first step
"We'll also shortly appoint a heritage architect to scope the pavilion project and a separate tender will also be advertised shortly for priority repairs to conserve the main entrance building," he said.
"This all contributes to us being another step closer to seeing our beloved outdoor pool re-developed for future generations to enjoy."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.