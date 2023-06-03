Huntly residents are expected to once again vote on whether a mail delivery service should start in their growing suburb.
Australia Post has confirmed a ballot would take place, and the Bendigo Advertiser understands it would most likely be around August.
The ballot was triggered as the postal service reviewed its delivery arrangements.
MORE NEWS:
In 2017, when a similar process took place, there were about 621 homes without street delivery.
That number was expected to be around 1200 homes this year.
The 2016 Australian Bureau of Statistics Census said the town's population was 2372, with it having grown to 3585 in 2021.
The last time residents had a ballot for a mail service was in 2021, which returned a negative vote, however every vote not returned was counted as a no.
Federal member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters said the ballot process was "clunky" and "it shouldn't be this hard".
"That is a longer conversation with Australia Post on how we can have a fairer process," she said.
"I strongly encourage residents who live in the Huntly area to keep an eye out for the ballot process, to speak directly to Australia Post, to make sure that they're informed on the process.
"Roadside delivery still plays a critical role and is in essential service... the service that Huntly residents receive from Australia Post should be equal to the service that the rest of us receive across Greater Bendigo."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Huntly residents currently have access to PO Boxes at the local post office, which may be impacted by a roadside delivery service.
"The counter question is, could you actually service 2000 post boxes? If everyone in Huntly was to get a post box, could you actually service them?," Ms Chesters said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.