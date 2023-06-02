Hundreds of people from across the country having taken to social media to honour the Castlemaine teenager who died following a football match last weekend.
Dallas Keogh-Frankling passed away after collapsing in the team rooms following his U18s match against the Kyneton Tigers last Saturday.
To honour the memory of the 17-year-old, the family and the Castlemaine Football-Netball Club launched a social media campaign #putyourbootsoutforDallas.
It asked people to post pictures of their football boots in memory of the young player.
In a little over a day since the announcement hundreds of people from across Victoria and interstate have taken part.
"How wide that campaign has gone is very special,'' Castlemaine FNC president Caleb Kuhle said.
"I went through the posts last night and it blew me away. There were places that I'd never heard of before that were showing their support.
"For the family to know that everyone is thinking of them is special."
Castlemaine Football Netball Club started the movement by posting on their Instagram page about how people could use the campaign to support the family.
"We have spoken to Dal's family about how our larger sporting community can show their love and support," the post read.
"You can #putyourbootsoutforDallas by taking a photo, sharing to your socials and using the hashtag so that our community can see your support in real time.
"Let's create a movement to honour Dal and show his family that we are thinking of them."
People and clubs from the Goldfields, Melbourne, regional Victoria, New South Wales and Western Australia have already posted under the hashtag.
Many share messages of condolences for the Castlemaine community and Dallas's family.
Golden Square Football Netball wrote inspirational message in its post about the loss of Dallas transcending the sport.
"Tomorrow we come together as two clubs," it said. "But we stand with you as one."
Tributes from other clubs in the Bendigo region poured in as well.
"The South Bendigo Football Netball Club would like to send all our love and support to the Castlemaine Football Club, the family of Dallas Keogh-Frankling and all of those who may have been effected by this tragic passing of Dallas." South Bendigo Football Netball Club wrote.
"We can't imagine the pain that comes from something like this.
"But all of us at the Bloods will keep everyone impacted in any way in our thoughts and prayers."
The U18 Castlemaine side will kick off against Golden Square at Camp Reserve on Saturday, with the game scheduled to start at 10.45am.
A minute's silence will be held at all BFNL games this weekend in memory of Dallas.
If you or someone you know has had their mental health impacted by this story contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
