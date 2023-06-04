A 24-year-old Jan Juc truck driver faced court on Wednesday, charged with dangerous driving causing death after a fatal collision in Carag Carag on May 26.
Clement Thomas Cheri allegedly collided with a Holden Astra on the Midland Highway between Bendigo and Shepparton around midday.
A 73-year-old Shepparton woman was a passenger in the hatchback.
She was taken to hospital after the collision but later died.
The 32-year-old female driver, also from Shepparton, was hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries.
Mr Cheri has not entered any pleas to the charge and the matter will return before the court in November.
His lawyer Kate Freshwater requested that a French interpreter be made available for his next appearance.
Mr Cheri's bail has been extended with conditions that he not drive or attend an international point of departure.
