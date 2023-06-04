Bendigo Advertiser
Clement Thomas Cheri charged after fatal Carag Carag collision

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated June 5 2023 - 6:45am, first published 5:00am
A man has faced court charged with dangerous driving causing death after a fatal collision in Carag Carag on May 26 between Bendigo and Shepparton. Picture by Google Maps
A 24-year-old Jan Juc truck driver faced court on Wednesday, charged with dangerous driving causing death after a fatal collision in Carag Carag on May 26.

