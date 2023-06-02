A new plaque acknowledging the Dja Dja Wurrung people as the traditional owners of the lands around Bendigo Station has been unveiled, as part of National Reconciliation Week.
The plaque, located at platform one, is among the first unveiled on the V/Line network and was supplied by the traditional owner corporation.
V/Line chief executive Matt Carrick said it was a "powerful, permanent acknowledgement".
"This plaque not only acknowledges that the Dja Dja Wurrung people have lived on these lands for many thousands of years, but also their continued connection to the area," he said.
Dja Dja Wurrung group chief executive Rodney Carter said the acknowledgement plaque would help the wider community to appreciate traditional owners' history and continued presence on country.
"Dja Dja Wurrung people have travelled across Dja Dja Wurrung country for millennia," he said.
"It's fitting that today's travelling public today see this acknowledgement of traditional owners whenever they board a train," Mr Carter said.
Mr Carter said he was pleased to be asked by V/Line how they could acknowledge Dja Dja Wurrung People in a respectful and culturally safe way.
