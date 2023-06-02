Bendigo Advertiser
Dja Dja Wurrung permanently acknowledged at Bendigo train station

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 2 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 4:00pm
Representatives from V/Line, the City of Greater Bendigo and Dja Dja Wurrung. Picture supplied
A new plaque acknowledging the Dja Dja Wurrung people as the traditional owners of the lands around Bendigo Station has been unveiled, as part of National Reconciliation Week.

