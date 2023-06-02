Thales Australia was aware of staff difficulties with processes at its Bendigo plant in the lead-up to the death of a worker, according to the national workers safety authority.
Joe Kane died from chest blunt trauma and pressure asphyxia when an unsecured vehicle subframe and base plate fell from a paint positioner during an unloading operation.
National work health and safety authority Comcare CEO Greg Vines said the risks to workers were known by Thales Australia.
"Thales knew workers considered the existing process for loading and unloading subframes on the positioners was difficult and that alternative methods were under consideration," Mr Vines said.
A spokesperson for Thales, a defence manufacturer, said the company was "deeply sorry" for the loss of Mr Kane and that a review of Thales' safety practices had since been conducted across all of its plants.
"Thales has invested significantly in safety initiatives both at the Bendigo site and more broadly across its national operations," a spokesperson said.
Comcare brought the charge against the manufacturer after the incident at the Thales Bendigo site on July 2, 2020.
"There were a number of measures available to Thales that could have prevented this incident, including establishing an effective exclusion zone and providing adequate training," Mr Vine said.
"These were systemic failures with tragic consequences."
Thales Australia pleaded guilty in late April to a single charge of breaching the federal Work Health and Safety Act 2011 in late April. It was convicted and fined $450,000 for the Bendigo plant death at the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on June 2, 2023.
A spokesperson for Thales said the company had displayed its remorse and acceptance of the seriousness of the offence with its guilty plea.
"Thales is deeply sorry for the loss of Joe Kane," the spokesperson said.
"Joe was a highly valued member of our team and his loss has been felt not just in Bendigo, but right across the company."
The court hearing in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard that Thales Australia otherwise had no prior convictions and held a good safety record.
