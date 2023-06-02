NBL1: Big home test for Braves women in clash against Falcons

THE Bendigo Braves women are preparing for what shapes as one of their sternest tests of the NBL1 season on Saturday night.
Still undefeated at 12-0 and sitting on top of the ladder, the Braves women host one of the season's most anticipated games on Saturday night against the Waverley Falcons.
The Falcons are second on the ladder with an 11-1 record - their sole loss a 97-81 defeat to Mount Gambier on May 12.
Both the Braves men's and women's teams will play two games at Bendigo's Red Energy Arena this weekend, with Saturday night's games against Waverley followed by Sunday afternoon matches against Casey.
Given the two sides are a combined 23-1, Saturday night's women's clash between the Braves and Falcons from 6pm is a mouthwatering match-up.
"Waverley is a very talented group and their record would suggest just that," Braves women's coach Mark Alabakov said on Friday.
"But our group has shown, particularly last week when we played two top-five teams, that they are thriving off challenges and they are champing at the bit to have a crack at Waverley and they are certainly ready for this one."
This weekend is the second of consecutive back-to-backs for Bendigo.
Last weekend the Braves recorded wins over Geelong (92-75) and Ringwood (88-49) to keep their juggernaut of a season rolling.
The gun duo of Amy Atwell and Megan McKay are coming off a combined 107 points and 41 rebounds across last weekend's two wins.
McKay (24.2) and Atwell (23.2) combined are averaging a touch over 47 points per game for the Braves women, who also have star veteran Kelly Wilson (11.3 points, 11.7 assists) averaging a double-double.
The Braves women face two sides at contrasting ends of the ladder this weekend.
After playing the second-placed Waverley on Saturday night the Braves will then back up on Sunday from 1pm against struggling Casey (2-10), which is second-last on the ladder.
Meanwhile, opportunity presents for the Bendigo Braves' men to get their ledger back on an even keel this weekend.
At 5-7, if the Braves could win both games against Waverley (6-6) and Casey (3-9) this weekend they would enter the King's Birthday general bye at 7-7.
Having one stage been 2-6 the Braves men are building some momentum having won three of their past four games, including both matches last weekend against Geelong (109-97) and Ringwood (107-93).
"If you look back to last weekend our ball movement is really standing out in comparison to our early games and that has been a massive focus of ours," Braves men's coach Stephen Black said.
"I'm really hoping we can carry that through to this weekend because that's what helps us play our best basketball.
"And if we can bring the defensive intensity that we brought, particularly against Ringwood, then we're going to give ourselves a really good chance in both games this weekend, even though we will be undermanned again."
Import Adam Pecachek and Isaac Murphy will be both again sidelined with back problems for the Braves this weekend.
The Braves men play Waverley from 8pm Saturday night and Casey from 3pm Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets have taken a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven NBA finals series against the Miami Heat.
Chasing their first NBA title, the Nuggets won Friday's game one in Denver 104-93.
