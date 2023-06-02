Bendigo Advertiser
Emergency services step in create blood stockpiles, winter ahead

Updated June 2 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 2:00pm
Emergency service members - Rick O'Callaghan (FRV), Snr Constable Dan O'Bree, Senior Constable Fleur Countache, Jess Cantwell (SES) and Senior Sargent Brad Hall - roll up their sleeves. Picture by Darren Howe
The cold and flu season, combined with ongoing COVID-19 cases, has created a perfect storm for a potential blood donor shortage and Australian Red Cross Lifeblood need your help.

