The cold and flu season, combined with ongoing COVID-19 cases, has created a perfect storm for a potential blood donor shortage and Australian Red Cross Lifeblood need your help.
To combat the seasonal drop in donors, Lifeblood partnered with emergency services in Bendigo on June 1 to launch a blood drive with the aim to secure stockpiles for the winter months.
"Emergency Service workers are used to coming to the rescue in times of need and emergencies, and at this time of year they will also help save lives by donating blood and plasma," Lifeblood spokesperson Shae Burns said.
Around 2000 donors across Australia each week are cancelling or rescheduling appointments due to cold and flu symptoms, according to the Red Cross.
"We are expecting those cancellations to increase over the coming weeks so are asking people of O and A blood types to book a donation," Ms Burns said.
"More than 80 per cent of the population has an O or A blood type, meaning these are the types most needed by patients."
One blood donation is needed every 18 seconds in Australia, with around 33,000 donations needed every week to meet demand.
To make a donation, make a booking with Bendigo Donor Centre here.
