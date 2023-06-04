Bendigo Advertiser
19-year-old driving 58km/h over the limit admits "stupid" mistake

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated June 4 2023 - 11:15am, first published 11:00am
Apprentice speeding case heard in 'shocking week of fatalities'
Apprentice speeding case heard in 'shocking week of fatalities'

An apprentice clocked travelling 58km over the speed limit in Strathfieldsaye had done so "just to get home" he told Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

