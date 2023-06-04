Apprentice speeding case heard in 'shocking week of fatalities'

An apprentice clocked travelling 58km over the speed limit in Strathfieldsaye had done so "just to get home" he told Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to driving at a speed dangerous to the public, having regard to all circumstances of the case, and was reprimanded by the magistrate for his offence, which came to court in "a shocking week of fatalities on the road".
"Do you ever think about that?" magistrate Sharon McRae asked the teenager, who was unrepresented in court but whose parents were present.
"Yes, I do. It's sad to see," he replied. "I had a close call a few weeks ago and I can't believe I've done something so stupid, putting myself in danger for no reason."
The court heard that on March 31 shortly after 11pm police observed a black Honda sedan heading south-east on Strathfieldsaye Road at a speed they estimated at around 130km/h.
Between Guys Hills Road and Ryalls Lane police radar detected the vehicle travelling at an alleged speed of 136km/h in the 80km/h zone.
Strathfieldsaye Road was two way and unseparated, built up with houses and also running through bushland known to contain kangaroos, and it was also dark - all of which made the speeding dangerous, the prosecution said.
When police stopped the car and asked the driver if he knew how fast he was going, he suggested he might have been doing 140km/hour and admitted he knew the limit was 80km/hour.
Magistrate McRae cancelled the man's licence for 12 months, fined him $700, without conviction, and ordered him to undertake a safe driving program that would cost $1000 to $1200.
Including the fees for the impoundment of his car, he was looking at an overall cost of $2500 to $3000 for the incident, she said.
"In addition to that you're not driving for 12 months and that's going to make it difficult," she said.
"Don't drive while disqualified. If you're caught, it is punishable by imprisonment."
The court heard the apprentice, who was working and studying at TAFE, was unsure if he would be able to keep his job without a licence but his employer was aware of his offence.
Magistrate McRae asked the young man how badly his parents had "told him off", and said they were angry because of their fear he would harm himself.
"Young men under 26 keep killing themselves by driving too fast and hitting trees," she said.
"If you're going to drive around like this it's only a matter of time before you hurt yourself or someone else."
"It was a mistake to believe you could make up time by speeding. You can never make up time. It doesn't matter if you're late. You must get home."
