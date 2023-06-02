HDFNL: Saints relishing the spotlight of marquee games

HEATHCOTE coach Andrew Saladino and his playing group are relishing the experience of the club being back involved in regular marquee match-ups in the Heathcote District league.
It has been a long haul back into premiership contention for the Saints, who haven't played in a finals series since 2013.
Since then there has been six finishes in the bottom two on the ladder and three seasons with just one win, but after taking a major step forward last year the Saints have established themselves in 2023 as one of the competition's top sides.
And with that comes higher-profile games, such as round three against White Hills (lost by 2 points), round six against Mount Pleasant (won by 9) and last week against reigning premier Lockington-Bamawm United (won by 33).
The spotlight will be shining brightly on the Saints again on Saturday in another match of the round encounter, this time against North Bendigo at Atkins Street.
It's a clash that pits two top three teams against each other.
North Bendigo (6-0) has answered every challenge thrown at it so far to be sitting on top of the ladder, while Heathcote (5-1) occupies third position.
"We've been involved in the match of the round a few times already this season and it's great for the boys to be having that exposure," Saladino said this week.
"There has been some fairly rough times at Heathcote over the past few years, but we're starting to see signs that we're a good side now.
"We're getting big crowds at our games and lots of support, which is great and we're enjoying just being competitive again against these good sides.
"You want to test yourself against the best and keep improving and we get a great test on Saturday."
Saturday's test against North Bendigo is one that the Saints have long come up short in.
Heathcote has lost its past 17 games against North Bendigo by an average of 104 points.
North Bendigo's run of domination started when it beat the Saints by 42 points a decade ago in the 2013 first semi-final in what remains Heathcote's last final played.
2013 is also the year that Heathcote last won at Atkins Street, with the club's past eight trips to the ground since losses by 108, 159, 157, 225, 178, 125, 115 and 10 points.
The fact last year's margin was only 10 points compared to the previous seven shellackings was testament to the Saints' improvement in 2022 that has continued into this season.
"North Bendigo is the form team of the competition at the moment and we know it's incredibly hard to get a result at Atkins Street where they play their home ground incredibly well," Saladino said.
"For us, we will keep focusing on what we have been doing well.
"We feel we've been the underdogs quite a bit this year and been able to perform quite well when we've had that tag, so we look forward to the challenge."
One of the aces in the pack of North Bendigo that Heathcote will have to counter is swingman Jordan Ford.
Renowned as one of the best defenders in the competition, Ford has this year been plying his trade up forward where he leads the Bulldogs' goalkicking with 23.
"Jordan is unbelievable player and we really rate him... you could argue he's just about the best forward in the competition, but he's probably also the best defender as well," Saladino said.
"He plays both ends of the ground really well, so he's going to be a real danger.
"With Dylan Klemm in North's forward line, who is another really good player, we know our back six is going to be tested this weekend, but over the past three or four weeks it's our backline that has probably been our strongest asset.
"Bill Direen has had a really good year in the backline for us and he's the player who will most likely get the job on Ford if he starts forward."
The Saints have lost forward Kai Cavallaro (groin) from last week's team that defeated LBU.
"We lost Kai five minutes into last week and he will be out for a month, so that's another casualty on our list," Saladino said.
"We're hoping wingman Rhys Bolton, who has missed the past few weeks with a hamstring, will get through training and be right to go."
