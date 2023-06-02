Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Preview

HDFNL: Saints relishing the spotlight of marquee games

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 2 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 1:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heathcote's Victor Butler. The third-placed Saints play HDFNL ladder-leader North Bendigo at Atkins Street on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
Heathcote's Victor Butler. The third-placed Saints play HDFNL ladder-leader North Bendigo at Atkins Street on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.