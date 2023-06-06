No one told British native Marjorie Miles about Australia's dust, or that she would have to do her laundry on a copper boiler.
One day, when lighting the laundry boiler at the property they were living at near Goondiwindi she was met with another unwelcome Australian reality.
"The snake came one way, and my washing went the other way," Ms Miles said.
Ms Miles and her family were among the more than one million "10 pound poms" who migrated to Australia between 1945 and 1982 under the Assisted Passage Migration Scheme.
The recent streaming of Ten Pound Poms on Stan provided an ideal time to catch up with one such immigrant about their experience of arriving in a strange new land.
Before migrating to Australia, Ms Miles lived an idyllic UK life with four children and her husband, Henry.
"I was living in Croydon and I got on the train to London at four minutes past eight and got a train back at six minutes past the hour," she said.
"We just paddled along doing all sorts of things that you do when you've got children."
But "Australia was in the air" with chatter about opportunities for Brits on the other side of the world, and so the Miles family packed up their life and boarded the six-week journey on the good ship Fair Star.
After the long journey with four young children and a sea-sick husband, Ms Miles arrived to the converted wartime Nissen huts of the Brisbane hostel in 1964.
Henry found work in Queensland's red west, and the family piled onto the back of a ute to make their way to a sheep farm.
It was during the trip out west that Ms Miles said she received her first dose of Australian reality.
"We were in the middle of nowhere, and suddenly a goanna walked across the road," she said.
"It was seven-feet long and I thought, 'oh, they've got dragons here."
As much as Australia represented a far away utopia for Britons, Ms Miles said there was much talk of the migrants staving off threats closer to Australian borders.
"There was a lot of talk about keeping communists out," she said.
"I had a piece of furniture, and on the back of it was printed with a sign that said 'made with whole white labour'."
After a dusty drought, the family headed south, including a stint in outer Melbourne where the family called Great Train Robbery of England perpetrator Ronnie Biggs a neighbour during his similarly great Australian exodus.
Then it was off to Manangatang, near Swan Hill, and after Henry passed away Ms Miles moved in with her daughter Rose - the self admitted "no pound pom" (kids were free) - near Bendigo.
In lieu of aunts and uncles at close call, Ms Miles said it was a simple concept that underpinned the immigrant experience: the family unit.
"I think there were a lot of people in similar situations to us, you had your family and that was that, you just lived with your family," she said.
"Everywhere we went, that was our home, we had our own little team."
