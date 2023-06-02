Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Preview

LVFNL: Nothing to lose mindset for underdog Eagles against Bears

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 2 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 12:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maiden Gully YCW coach Jay McDonald. The Eagles host Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in round nine of the LVFNL season on Saturday. Picture by Adam Bourke
Maiden Gully YCW coach Jay McDonald. The Eagles host Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in round nine of the LVFNL season on Saturday. Picture by Adam Bourke
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.