LVFNL: Nothing to lose mindset for underdog Eagles against Bears

MAIDEN Gully YCW coach Jay McDonald is imploring his group to play with freedom when it hosts Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in the Loddon Valley league on Saturday.
It has been a grind of a first half of the season for the Eagles, who have battled to get a consistent side on the park each week and have just two wins on the board.
"Our mindset going into Saturday is we really don't have anything to lose and we've got everything to gain," McDonald said this week.
"It's a bit of a cliche, but for the boys who we can put on the park on Saturday, we just need four quarters of effort.
"Effort is the fundamental of any side to do well and if the effort is there from the group then anything can happen."
The third-placed Bears (5-2) will go in as favourites, but they have already been twice tested by sides that, like Maiden Gully YCW, are outside the top five.
In round five the Bears scraped past Calivil United by seven points, while last week they had been headed by Mitiamo early in the last quarter before winning by 18 points.
"A few of boys have seen that and taken a bit of confidence out of Calivil and Mitiamo both challenging them," McDonald said.
Following last week's 43-point loss to Calivil United at Raywood McDonald was hopeful of bringing Ed Crisp and Mitch Dean into the side for Saturday's home clash against the Bears.
"Ed is a key defender who hurt his ankle a few weeks ago so, hopefully, he will be right to go," McDonald said.
"And hopefully Mitch Dean will be available as well. Mitch hasn't played since round one against Marong with a knee injury.
"Both will be very welcome additions if they can get through training."
The Eagles are missing around seven players from their best line-up, with the pair of defender Ryan Strauch (knee) and inside midfielder Sam Kenneally (shoulder) the latest names on the injury list.
"We've been a bit stiff in that we haven't had one soft tissue injury, we just keep getting those compact injuries that you can't control and are a bit more long-term than being one or two weeks," McDonald said.
"We know every club has their injuries, but it has been a bit like a revolving door for us where we can't see the same faces on a regular basis, but that's footy."
The Eagles' two wins this season have come against Mitiamo in round three and Newbridge in round six.
