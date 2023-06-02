EXCITEMENT is growing for this year's Victorian Winter Fair as organisers look to a return to pre-COVID-19 numbers.
The show has cemented itself as one of the top-echelon events on the dairy calendar.
This year's even will be held from June 27-29 at the Bendigo Exhibition Centre.
One of the organisers Clare Modra said the committee was thrilled with how successful the event had become.
"It is definitely rewarding," she said.
"It is a lot bigger than we ever expected it to be.
"It's been a challenge at times, but because we are exhibitors and dairy farmers ourselves, we understand what people want out of it."
The organisers are expecting numbers to bounce back this year after the last two were impacted by uncertainty due the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There's a lot of excitement around," Ms Modra said.
She said the organisers were also hopeful of having a sale at this year's event with planning well underway.
"It's been a few years since we had a sale," she said.
"A lot of exhibitors want the opportunity to sell some of the heifers they have brought to the show.
"With the good season for most farmers and good milk prices, we thought it would be a good opportunity."
Another highlight will be the return of the Power of Women in Dairying afternoon tea and presentation of the POW Scholarship that supports a woman to attend the World Dairy Expo at Wisconsin in the US.
This year sees the return of an international judge to the ring - and the event's first female judge - Mandi Bue.
Ms Bue manages the elite show herd of registered Holsteins, Red and Whites Holsteins and Jerseys at Milksource Genetics at Kaukauna, Wisconsin.
