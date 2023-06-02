Calling all of Bendigo's caravan and camping enthusiasts - the latest top-of-the-line gear will be on display all weekend.
The 2023 camping and caravan leisure roadshow has returned to the city with more than 500 vehicles on display at the Bendigo Exhibition Centre and Rural Pavilion, located at the Prince of Wales showgrounds.
The gates open at 10am on June 2 with the show running until 4pm on June 4.
People keen to tour and explore top quality caravans will have the opportunity the ability to perform walk through tours and external examinations on site.
Caravaners and organisations from all over the region have rolled into town to display their equipment with camper trailers, motorhomes, along with boats and accessories on display.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.