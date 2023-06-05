A Bendigo area man charged with sex offences that allegedly occurred in the city last month appeared from prison by video link in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The accused, who is facing several sex offence-related charges for events on May 17 and 18, 2023 and a charge of property damage that allegedly occurred in April, had a support person present in the courtroom.
Legal aid lawyer Christine Callahan told the court her client had only been remanded in custody on Monday and the case was still "in its infancy", arguing that the charges were likely to change and information about them should not be released to the media.
The case involved "very sensitive matters", she said, and there was a safety risk for her client, who was already in protective custody.
However, Magistrate Megan Aumair said that the reporting of proceedings in open court was "a matter of principle that the courts operate by" and ordered that the charges be released.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The accused - about whom no identifying information can be reported - had been charged with on Wednesday, May 17:
He is also charged, on Thursday, May 18, with:
He is further charged with intentionally damaging property, namely windows, which were valued at $1750.
The case will return to court in July.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.