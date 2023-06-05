Bendigo Advertiser
Court

Accused Bendigo area sex offender faces Bendigo Magistrate's court

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated June 6 2023 - 11:52am, first published June 5 2023 - 5:00pm
The Magistrate said the reporting of proceedings in open court was "a matter of principle that the courts operate by" and ordered the charges be released. Picture file
A Bendigo area man charged with sex offences that allegedly occurred in the city last month appeared from prison by video link in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Friday.

