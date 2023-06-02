MITIAMO and Marong played out one of the matches of the LVFNL netball season last year when they drew in round three at John Forbes Oval.
Given the relative strength and win-loss records of both clubs after eight rounds in 2023, another nail-biter at Mitiamo on Saturday would be no surprise.
Only two points separates the Panthers in second place on the ladder and the Superoos in fourth.
Those roles could easily be reversed come Saturday night if the Superoos can prevail at home.
A close friendship between respective coaches Jen Wilson (Mitiamo) and Sue Borserio (Marong) has extracted a genuine respect between both clubs ahead of Saturday's clash.
"The Loddon Valley league is made up of some very special clubs, with wonderful people involved. Mitiamo is one of those clubs you can't help but like," said Borserio.
"With dynamite multiple-premiership goal attack Laura Hicks leading the girls on court and Jen Wilson overseeing the Miti girls as coach, there's a lot to like about the way they go about their business.
"(Goal shooter) Carly Scholes has been on fire in the circle this season and all their team have something we don't, longevity together.
"I'm hoping for a close contest and a finals-like atmosphere would benefit our Marong girls."
With a wealth of new players in their A-squad this year, the first-half of the season has given Borserio a chance to experiment with her line-up.
She is happy with how her combinations have started to gel and believes it's only a matter of time before she settles on her most potent line-up.
"Our squad are all playing well and choosing the starting seven has been very difficult," she said.
"We have been mixing things up and giving all players opportunities to excel on court.
"We have players like Mia McCrann and Tracey O'Donnell who can play in multiple positions and excel in those.
"Mia played goal keeper and goal defence against Calivil and last week played in goals against Bridgewater.
"We select our team on match ups and also giving opportunities.
"I'm hoping to see our team building on our strengths and what we are working on at training weekly."
The Superoos have positioned themselves nicely at 5-2, while dealing with absences on a weekly basis due to illness injuries and unavailability.
They will this week regain Emma Pay from an ankle injury for a clash coach Wilson regards as 'a bit of unknown' given the vast changes in personnel at Marong this season.
"Sue and I are quite good friends, so it will be nice to come up against her on Saturday. I have never had to do that before, I've always been on the same side as her, or a keen supporter of her, looking from the outside," she said.
"We'll definitely need everyone to be on-song. If we can produce a good team effort and we're not relying on the usual suspects and everyone plays their part, we should be right.
"I don't really know what we are up against (personnel-wise), other than a good team."
While top-three remains the obvious goal ahead of finals, Wilson has been happier with a more low-key approach this season, with the Superoos hovering in fourth place for much of the early part of the season.
Their two losses (against Maiden Gully YCW and Pyramid Hill) have both come with the team below full strength.
"We don't need to be the one at the top being the hunted one, we'll see if we can sneak in and do some things later," Wilson said.
"It's just nice that the competition is a lot more even this year.
"When you look at Pyramid Hill being back up there, Marong being higher than they have in the past and Newbridge knocking YC off and doing good things, it's nice in a roundabout way.
"Of course we all like to win and be sitting up top, but I think it's nice for the competition that there is a fair few question marks."
A Superoos win would be their first this season against one of the current top three teams.
At Mitchell Park, home side Pyramid Hill and Newbridge get the chance to further enhance their finals claims in a key and intriguing battle.
Both teams have enjoyed solid starts to the season, with Pyramid Hill sitting third on 5-1-1 and Newbridge fifth on 4-3.
Depending on the result of the Mitiamo-Marong clash, the Bulldogs could rise to second with a win, while a Maroons victory would see them pull one win clear of Bridgewater in the battle for fifth spot at the halfway point of the home and away season.
The clash at Pyramid Hill is the Maroons' eighth straight away clash while Riverside Park has been out of action, with a run of eight home games to follow in the second half of the season.
Following an ultra-competitive effort last week against Pyramid Hill, Inglewood will look to further underline its improvement when it hosts Calivil United.
Both teams are chasing their second win of the season, with seventh spot on the ladder up for grabs to the winner.
At Marist College, top-of-the-ladder plays bottom when Maiden Gully YCW (6-1) hosts winless Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
Bridgewater has the bye and will finish the first half of the home and away season at 4-4.
