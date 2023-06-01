Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert had a rare off day with the putter in a testing opening round of The Memorial Tournament in Ohio.
Herbert, who was ranked one of the best putters on the PGA Tour last season, had 32 putts in a first round of four-over par 76 at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
The 27-year-old had one birdie and five bogeys to be tied for 82nd - nine shots behind leader David Riley.
The troubles for Herbert started early when he three-putted from three metres for bogey on his fourth hole of the day, the par-four 13th.
He missed a two metre par putt on his following hole, but responded with a birdie on the par-five 15th.
He bogeyed the 18th hole and missed a one-and-a-half metre par putt on the third hole to slip three-over par.
Herbert had several six to seven metre birdie putts, but couldn't get anything to drop.
A frustrating day was rounded out by a bogey on the par-five 16th.
Reigning US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick also shot a four-over par 76, while Xander Schauffele fired a 77.
Best of the Aussies was Adam Scott at two-under par.
