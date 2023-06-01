Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Rough start with the putter for Lucas Herbert in Ohio

Updated June 2 2023 - 9:34am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Herbert faces a tough task to make the cut. Picture by Getty Images
Lucas Herbert faces a tough task to make the cut. Picture by Getty Images

Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert had a rare off day with the putter in a testing opening round of The Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.