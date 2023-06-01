Bendigo Advertiser
Liam Howley targets Elmore Cup with comeback galloper Bainbridge

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 2 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 9:00am
Bainbridge, ridden by Brett Prebble, wins at Sandown in September of 2021. The Liam Howley-trained gelding will contest the $40,000 Elmore Cup at Bendigo on Saturday. Pat Scala/Racing Photos
TRAINER Liam Howley has his eyes set on another cup victory at Bendigo in Saturday's $40,000 Elmore Cup (1600m).

