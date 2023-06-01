TRAINER Liam Howley has his eyes set on another cup victory at Bendigo in Saturday's $40,000 Elmore Cup (1600m).
Bendigo holds a special place for Howley following a stirring victory in last year's Kyneton Cup with Station One after the meeting was transferred from Kyneton due to the impacts of heavy ran and flooding.
He would love to repeat the dose with comeback galloper Bainbridge in the Elmore Cup.
The lightly raced seven-year-old gelding is second-up following a lengthy break due to complications from an infected tendon sheath.
His sixth at Sandown over the mile last month was his first run since September of 2021.
Howley, who has settled nicely back into life at Macedon Lodge, admitted it had been a long road back for Bainbridge, who showed plenty of promise pre-injury in winning three of seven race starts and being placed three times.
"It took a long time - we just couldn't knock it on the head. But he's come back really well to be honest," he said.
"It was by no means a career-ending issue, but they can be a bit annoying more than anything else.
"He still gets around like a three-year-old - he certainly doesn't know he is seven.
"He has only had a limited number of starts, so there is still plenty left in the tank.
"He was very good first-up. I expected him to knock-up a bit earlier, but he's come through it really well.
"This was pencilled in as a second-up target on the way through.
"On a big track - he's galloped at Bendigo quite a bit - so it's familiar surrounds. We'll see what he can do."
Howley said his only potential concern with Bainbridge, whose three career wins have been over 1715m, 2100m and 2400m, was the cup distance of 1600m.
"They might just be a little bit sharp for him late. He's probably looking for 2000m, or 1800m at the least at this stage," he said.
"We've kept him pretty fresh, but I was keen, as part of his rehab progression, to go through his gears a bit, so the faster pace of a mile might just suit him that little bit more.
"Our apprentice Danica Munro, he's strapped him all the way along and ridden him pretty much everyday he's been with us. She gets her chance on him.
Munro made her riding debut last Monday at Pakenham Synthetic, steering the Howely-trained Fiftysevenyears into third place.
Bainbridge will be only her second race ride.
Howley predicted a bright future for the 23-year-old.
"She's very hungry and very focused on what she's doing," he said.
"She's strong and she's just a natural. She doesn't come from a racing background, she comes from a horse background.
"She has a great understanding of the animal and a real passion for the animal too.
"I think her natural feel will carry her a long way."
Bainbridge will be the sole runner for the stable at Bendigo after Howley had earlier flirted with the idea of running Station One in the cup.
The 2022 Kyneton Cup winner returned to racing for the first time since Flemington on New Year's Day at Cranbourne two weeks ago with a pleasing fourth over 1600m.
A field of 13 for the Elmore Cup includes two horses trained on the Bendigo track, Whozyadeeler and Play On Words.
Trained by Matthew Enright, Whozyadeeler will be looking to make amends for an unplaced effort on the heavy 10 at Ballarat last Sunday, which followed a win over 1600m at Stawell in April.
The Rod Symons-trained Play On Words will also be looking for improvement after finishing behind Whozyadeeler at Ballarat.
The five-year-old gelding, to be ridden by apprentice Lachlan Overall, has been unplaced in all three runs this campaign
