Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Community/Bendigo Community
Community

Creswick's Cassar family face long road ahead after tragic shed fire

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated June 2 2023 - 9:35am, first published June 1 2023 - 9:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Cassar family Lia, 3, Stefano, Pasqalia and Nico, 6, are reeling after fire destroyed their greyhound kennels, leaving Pasqalia in hospital with burns. Picture supplied
The Cassar family Lia, 3, Stefano, Pasqalia and Nico, 6, are reeling after fire destroyed their greyhound kennels, leaving Pasqalia in hospital with burns. Picture supplied

The community has rallied around a Creswick family after a tragic shed fire this month left mother-of-two Pasqalia Cassar with severe burns after she tried to save the family's beloved greyhounds from the inferno.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.