Bendigo will be looking to reclaim gold at the upcoming statewide top tourism awards.
The town has been shortlisted as a finalist in the top regional town category, while Heathcote has been shortlisted in the small regional town category.
Last year, Bendigo claimed top prize in the Top Tourism Town category, while Heathcote won bronze in the Top Small Tourism Town category.
Bendigo went on to win silver in its category at the national awards.
City of Greater Bendigo tourism and major events manager Terry Karamaloudis said his team was very excited both towns reached finals for the third year in a row.
"The final decision is based on public voting, user reviews, suggested itineraries, so it means so much for Bendigo and Heathcote to be recognised in this way," he said.
"We have an incredibly enthusiastic tourism sector, including those in attractions, accommodation and hospitality who are very welcoming and offer unique experiences for people of all ages and interests."
Across central Victoria, Woodend was also named a finalist in the small regional Victorian town
Macedon Ranges Shire mayor Cr Annette Death said the award helped "get the word out about our beautiful region and attract more visitors, who ultimately end up supporting our local businesses".
"Woodend has a beautiful natural environment with views of Mount Macedon, the iconic Hanging Rock just a stone's throw away, delicious local produce, amazing cafes and restaurants, an award-winning brewery and amazing wineries close by," she said.
Last year, Mount Macedon won the statewide top tiny town award, and claimed bronze at the national awards.
Award governing body Victorian Tourism Industry Council would give anyone who voted a chance to win a luxury weekend for two in Melbourne.
Voting is open until June 22, with state winners to be announced on July 26.
Visit vtic.com.au/toptourismtown to vote.
