Bendigo and the Goldfields region have experienced its second driest May in the last decade.
The situation is not likely to improve any time soon with a below average winter rainfall expected over the next three months.
Bendigo saw just 28.3mm of rain fall across the city in the past four weeks, marking the end of a number of sodden Mays experienced in the previous five years.
The wettest day of May this year was on the 27th when 10mm of rain fell. The rest of the month's downpour was scattered over a number of days.
However, in the four preceding years Bendigo and the surrounding areas saw far larger downpours leading to issues including flooding and infrastructure damage.
Last year 37.6mm of rain was recorded in the same time period and with an even more resounding 54.2mm falling in 2021.
In the last decade the most amount of rainfall recorded in the month of May was in 2016 when 83mm was heaped on the city.
That was followed by the driest May rainfall in 2017 where only 27.8mm was recorded.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the average amount of rainfall in May for the Bendigo region sits just below 47mm.
The Bureau recently released a statement preparing people to brace for a drier winter than usual, with warmer average temperatures too.
The latest climate driver update from the Bureau of Meteorology showed the Pacific Ocean was El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral, meaning it was in neither La Nina or El Nino.
The bureau declared El Nino watch after the end of La Nina in March.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
