MeHelp: The new initiative to boost access to mental health care wherever you live

MeHelp founder, psychologist Phillipa Brown. Picture supplied.

At age nine, Phillipa Brown declared she wanted to be a psychologist and help people when she grew up.



Today she's not only practising in the field of her childhood dream, but also driving a new initiative aimed at making psychologist services more available and easily accessible to everyone, particularly people in regional and rural areas.



Ms Brown is the founder of MeHelp, an online platform connecting people with psychologists through telehealth services that can be accessed from anywhere.



At a time when Australia is facing a mental health crisis, with shortages of psychologists and the cost of therapy making it difficult for people to receive support they need, she's determined to help bridge the gap.



"Telehealth is here and it's available, and for mental health services it's just as effective as face-to-face therapy, that's what the studies show, and in some ways I've found it better," she said.



"I could see the opportunity to use my skills to make a change for the better, particularly for those living in regional and rural Australia where there are huge limitations and barriers to accessing mental health services."



While MeHelp officially launched in January, it's something Ms Brown has been working towards for more than eight years since she had the idea during her early years studying psychology at university.



It was sparked by her own experience of regional Australia including the challenges that faced her family when her father became ill with brain cancer when she was just two and her older sister was four.



Ms Brown was born in the small Victorian town of Milawa, where her family are vignerons. "At the time, Milawa had a population of about 500 people and the nearest city was a three hour drive," she said.



"When my father became ill he was often gone for long periods for treatment. It just wasn't available closer to home back then and seldom is even now in many places.



"On top of that, my mum really struggled - she was raising two kids and her husband was really unwell and they were travelling backwards and forwards - but there was no mental health support for her. She only received that when we moved to Melbourne after dad died."



Now a mother herself, with two children under three, Ms Brown said that in many regional areas it remains very difficult to access many health services, including mental health support.



"The closest town to Milawa is Wangaratta, about 20 minutes away, with about 30,000 people, and there are all the other tiny towns around as well, but I've probably only seen one or two psychologists' offices to serve all those people," she said.



"I have cousins in Rutherglen who tell me it's a nine-month waiting list for their psychologist. In nine months, a mental health issue could have exacerbated so much that it's become a much bigger problem."



MeHelp is using the technology of telehealth to allow everyone to more easily access the services of experienced psychologists. Picture Shutterstock.

In preparation for launching MeHelp, Ms Brown set out to gain experience across the spectrum of psychology services to develop a deep understanding of the range of needs.



She worked as a student counsellor at a university and in primary schools, on social skills programs with young people with autism disorder, as a support worker for homeless people, and with Lifeline, before moving into private practice.



"I just wanted to gather all my evidence and really understand the whole picture so that when I started MeHelp I had that deep knowledge of different human behaviours, and the kind of help needed," she said.



MeHelp now has six registered psychologists on board and more than 100 people have used the service since January. Ms Brown's goal is to continue expanding the number of psychologists available and to make the service as cost effective and easy to access and use as possible.



"We know people are very happy to be able to access therapy while in the comfortable and familiar space of their own home or wherever they are, " she said. "It means people can prioritise their mental health and wellbeing even if they have a busy schedule or have travel difficulties.



"We have a long way to go in Australia but I would love to eventually see therapy regarded as just another part of life and looking after yourself, a way to check in with someone about things."



Having also turned to therapy to help deal with the trauma of losing her dad and growing up without him, Ms Brown said she had become adept at turning negatives into positives.



"I can either look back on his passing and think this happened to me, poor me, or I can use it to propel me and that's what I do," she said.



"Even though he died when I was very young, my dad inspires me to be the best I can be and make a difference to as many people as I can."



At a challenging time for parents everywhere, Ms Brown's children, aged two and a half and one, are also inspirations for her business and for her personally.



"They've taught me invaluable lessons in patience, the importance of time, and the strength of resilience, important lessons for everyone," she said.



"Part of the legacy of my dad is that I prioritise channelling his guidance to support my children's journey in becoming the best versions of themselves."



For more information visit mehelp.com.au.