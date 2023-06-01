SANDHURST'S rising netball star Charlotte Sexton admits a whirlwind last 12 months on the netball court is only starting to sink in.
An injury to teammate Ruby Turner has opened up an opportunity for the talented youngster to spend more time on the court as part of the Dragons' dominant defence, as the reigning premiers take aim at a fifth straight flag.
Adding to the excitement is her inclusion in the Australian 19-and-under squad.
Her selection was a reward for her stellar play at the Netball Australia National Championships in Darwin during April.
While pleased with her form in what was her first national championships appearance, Sexton admitted she was stunned to be named in the Australian squad.
"I wasn't expecting it at all - I've never tried out for Victorian teams before," she said.
"And then last year with the floods, they changed the date of the tryouts, but I went and was lucky enough to get into the team.
"To then make the Australian squad, it's been a pretty big few months.
"To be honest, I wasn't even expecting to be in the Victorian starting seven, let alone for most of our games.
"I did feel I was going okay, but I wasn't thinking about national selection.
"Because our team came fourth, I was thinking the goal keepers in the grand final match would have a better chance than me.
"Luckily, we all got picked and we all got a chance."
Sexton said her past reluctance to try out for Victorian squads was based largely on wanting to concentrate on her schooling.
"I know a lot of girls that have played in the VNL while going to school and it's a lot to balance, so I wasn't too fussed about it," the former Catherine McAuley College student said.
"I was happy to sit back until school finished and then give it a crack."
Sexton, who is taking a gap year in 2023, will later this month head to Canberra for a national squad training camp at the Australian Institute of Sport.
She expects it to be another steep learning curve.
"It will be interesting to talk to all the girls from the other states and learn a bit more," she said.
Sexton has taken another step up in her netball development this season by committing to play with Victorian Netball League (VNL) powerhouse City West Falcons' 19-and-under team.
Like her BFNL club, the Falcons are reigning premiers, with the young defender relishing the chance to further hone her skills in a high-pressure environment against elite opposition.
"It's obviously another step up from here (BFNL) and I've learned so much," she said.
"Just at training, it's such a professional environment. They're very intense two hour trainings, but I have learned a lot from the head coach Marg Lind.
"Considering they won two premierships (championship and 19-and-under) last year, I was very honoured they asked me to come and play.
"You definitely come back a better player."
The Falcons are a big chance to defend their premiership crown.
They sit in third position on the ladder after 11 rounds, one of three teams on 10-1, trailing only North East Blaze and Melbourne University Lightning on percentage.
On the home front, Sexton has been a big influence on Sandhurst's undefeated run through the first six rounds of the BFNL season.
It's been a case of double trouble for the Dragons' rivals with Sexton often lining up alongside older sister Imogen, who was best on court in last year's grand final win, the club's fourth straight at A-grade level.
With obvious sympathy to Turner, Sexton is enjoying her extended role in an A-grade team hoping to create further history by becoming the first BFNL club to win five straight A-grade premierships.
"It's been awesome, especially playing alongside Immi. It's something I really appreciate so much," she said.
"I have always admired Immi, she's one of the best defenders I know. I'd never take her spot in any way.
"(In A-grade) last year, I was on the bench, but I learned such a lot, but it's another thing to get to play with all these great players.
"It's helped my netball so much, playing against older and more mature players.
"And obviously we are chasing a fifth premiership in a row, so it's awesome to be a part of that."
