NORTH Bendigo and Heathcote's hopes of a drought-breaking finals berth in 2023 could be significantly boosted at Atkins Street on Saturday.
Fifth spot will be up for grabs when the Bulldogs and Saints lock horns in round eight of HDFNL A-grade netball.
The clash could well be the biggest both clubs have played in for several seasons.
North Bendigo heads into the contest in fifth place on the ladder with a 3-3 record, but on the back of a heavy loss against premiership contender White Hills.
Success would give them a two-win gap over the Saints (2-4), who would replace the Bulldogs in the top-five, with a victory away from home.
The importance of the contest was not lost on rival coaches, North Bendigo's Shellie Davies and Heathcote's Brooke Bolton.
Pleased for the most part with the Bulldogs' progress this season, Davies is eager to see her side bounce back from their heavy defeat last week against White Hills.
"I don't think you can take anyone for granted in this league, you just have to embrace the next challenge," she said.
"But we'd really like to bounce back from last week.
"It was a tough day. We just didn't do what we needed to do coming through. It wasn't that we didn't get ball, defensively we did. We just didn't bring it down to our attack end consistently.
"But we live and we learn. To the girls' credit, they never gave up."
The Bulldogs will again be without top defender Genevieve McColl (overseas), but should regain class goal attack Imogen Davies after she missed last week's clash against the Demons.
Coach Davies is anticipating a fierce battle against the Saints as both sides grapple for a position inside the top five ahead of the looming halfway mark of the season.
"It should be a really good hit out, but I'm keen for the girls to just focus on our job and our process and stick to that," she said.
"We have definitely improved a lot, but there's a ways to go.
"They are working hard and by the end of the season I'm sure we will be hitting our straps."
After a tough start to the season featuring three out of four games against the current top-three, Saints joint playing coach Bolton can sense her side is building momentum.
"Looking at the draw, we always knew that the back-end of the first half of the year was when we needed to put our best foot forward and earn some wins," she said.
"But for us, we are just trying to focus on one game at a time and not think too big a picture and refocus every week and I guess this week it's North.
"It's going to be a tough one."
Bolton was ultra-pleased with her side's effort in a 74-31 victory over Lockington-Bamawm United last week, which followed a nail-biting one-goal loss to Mount Pleasant, and hopes they can carry that solid form into their clash against the Bulldogs.
"If we can come out and play the way we did against LBU, we give ourselves every chance," she said.
"That was probably the first time all year we've strung together a really good four quarter effort and haven't had those lulls, which you can't afford to do most weeks in this competition.
"I think it was really important for us last week after that close loss. We had to regroup and respond.
"You can either hang your head or come out with a point to prove and I think we did the latter.
"Everyone played their role well. Our goalers were great last week, so hopefully they have another good week."
With regular goal shooter Annalyse Carroll still overseas, Maeve Hogan, who featured in defence in the Saints early-season games, has stepped up to join Georgia Bolton in the goal circle with great effect.
Both players topped the 35-goal mark against the Cats.
At Lockington, LBU (1-5) will have its hands full with top-of-the ladder Elmore.
The Bloods notched up their sixth consecutive win to start the season last weekend against Mount Pleasant, while the Cats will be looking for improvement following a loss to Heathcote.
Elmore's current winning streak stands at nine games, including last season's stirring grand final win over White Hills.
After opening its account last week against Huntly, Leitchville-Gunbower makes the trek to Colbinabbin to take on the in-form Grasshoppers, who are coming off a bye.
The Bombers' six-goal victory over the Hawks was brilliantly led by young goaler Matilda Candy.
At Huntly, the Hawks will be chasing their second win of the season against second-placed White Hills (5-1).
The Demons, however, will be full of confidence following a 92-33 win over North Bendigo in which goal shooter Karly Hynes played a starring role.
Fourth-placed Mount Pleasant (4-3) has the bye.
