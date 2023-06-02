FOUR-TIME Sandhurst premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist says the Dragons are ready for what the BFNL competition can throw at them, as they prepare for a huge month ahead.
The Dragons will kickstart a run of matches against their three main rivals on Saturday with a tough test at Gisborne.
A top-two clash at Gardiner Reserve will be followed by a home game against third-placed Castlemaine, with last year's grand final opponent Kangaroo Flat to come a fortnight later.
The Dragons will play ninth-placed Eaglehawk in between the Magpies and Roos.
As they have routinely shown through their four straight premiership reign, Sandhurst thrives on the toughest of competition.
Gilchrist is backing her side to again met the challenge head-on.
"We can't wait ... it's a really nice block of games that we've got coming," she said.
"The girls are really focused though and training hard.
"Whatever happens against Gisborne happens, and I'm sure we'll do well, but it will just be nice to play some really strong netball."
The Dragons will be without star defender Imogen Sexton, who is overseas, but have more than adequate back-up in the form of younger sister and Australian 19-and-under squad member Charlotte.
READ MORE:
While the Dragons accounted for the Bulldogs on all three occasions last season, Gilchrist was certain they would be stronger this time around.
"They will be a super team to play against. They are full of quality players all over the court," she said.
"We're excited to have some strong contested netball tomorrow (Saturday).
"We had a really great game against them first-up last year down there, but the second time around wasn't as easy.
"Claudia (Mawson) went down a couple of times in the second game with injury and I don't reckon we played them with them at completely full strength last year."
Gisborne was without star goal attack Claudia Mawson and Super Netball talent Jordan Cransberg in last year's qualifying final match-up, won by the Dragons 48-33.
Thrilled with the Bulldogs' 5-1 start to the season, bolstered by a big win over Golden Square last week, Gisborne coach Tarryn Rymer is embracing the opportunity to test her side against a battle-hardened opponent.
"There is no doubt we will need to put out our best performance to take on a team like Sandhurst. They are obviously very well drilled and have played a lot of netball together," she said.
"It will be a really good test for our girls to see just what we are up against this season.
"I'm hoping the girls go into the game with confidence and feel they can really push Sandhurst.
"We are finding form each week, but this will give us the best measure of where we are at.
"We would love to string together four quarters of really consistent netball and go from there."
Rymer is banking on a strong start to the game as a means of countering the Dragons' momentum.
"I do think we can take it to Sandhurst, the girls just need to step out in that first 15 minutes and believe in themselves," she said.
"Regardless of win, lose or draw on Saturday, we are going to walk away knowing what we need to work on and where we need to get to."
A huge day at Gisborne will feature top-two clashes in four of the five grades of BFNL netball, including A-reserve, B-grade and 17-and-under.
In B-reserve, top-placed Sandhurst and Gisborne (third) are separated on the ladder only by Kangaroo Flat.
At Strathfieldsaye, the Storm will look to carry the momentum from a stirring 53-53 draw against South Bendigo last week into its clash against Kangaroo Flat.
The Storm came from well down at quarter time to force the draw and enter round seven in seventh place on the ladder, equal on points with sixth-placed Kyneton.
Following a loss to Castlemaine before the league-wide bye, Kangaroo Flat rebounded strongly last week to defeat Eaglehawk 82-32.
A win over the much-improved Storm would continue to apply the pressure to the three teams currently above the Roos on the ladder.
At Maryborough, South Bendigo goal shooter Chloe Langley will celebrate her 50th A-grade game for the Bloods against the Magpies.
Langley, who joined South Bendigo from rival club Castlemaine in 2019, has packed plenty of highlights into her time in red and white, including a pair of best and fairests in 2019 and 2021, a BFNL Rising Star award in 2019 and interleague and Association Championships representation.
The Bloods will be aiming to get their season back on track after sharing the points with Strathfieldsaye last week following a loss against Sandhurst in round five.
READ MORE:
At Canterbury Park, Eaglehawk will be chasing an upset over Kyneton in a bid to open its win account.
The Tigers have not played since their round five loss at Gisborne.
Following a tough week for the Castlemaine Football Netball Club in the wake of the tragic death of under-18s footballer Dallas Keogh-Frankling, the Magpies will host Golden Square.
The Magpies start the round in third place on the ladder with a 4-1-1 record, with both Castlemaine and Kyneton being allocated two points from last weekend's cancelled match.
