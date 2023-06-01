A woman has been fined following a two-car collision at the Reserve and Bright Street roundabout at Eaglehawk.
Emergency services were called to the incident which occurred just before 1.30pm on Thursday.
Leading senior constable Scott Andrews alleged the driver of a white Ford sedan failed to give way to a grey Ford SUV.
"There seems to have been a disagreement between the drivers as to who had right of way in a roundabout," he said.
"You've got to give way to the vehicle that's in the roundabout.
"The white car got hit by the grey car, so I'd have to suggest that the white car should have given way to the grey car, and I've got other witnesses that have agreed with me.
"There'll be two penalty notices issued today for the driver of the white car."
There were no injuries to the driver of the Ford SUV, while the driver of the sedan and four passengers also walked away uninjured.
No alcohol or drugs were involved.
Leading senior constable Andrews said the roundabout was not considered dangerous and the incident was a reminder to approach roundabouts with "less speed and more care".
