By the time 2.30pm Saturday rolls around, it will have been three weeks since Boort last played a match in the NCFL.
While the big break has allowed the likes of Brayden Aitken, Chris Hatcher and potentially Levi Moss to return, the Magpies can't afford to be slow starters against the inform reigning premiers in Birchip-Watchem.
Maybe in the past, it would have been too big an ask for the black and white to come firing out of the blocks against quality opposition of such a long break, but this is a much-improved outfit under Dale Cameron.
With a 2-2 record and having been right in both those losses, Cameron is hopeful the time is now for his charges to take a scalp.
"I think it's time we beat one of the big boys," Cameron said.
"I know our best is good enough, but it will be a bit of an unknown coming of the two byes.
"We might start a bit stagnant, but we just need to control their run of halfback and work our way into the contest."
The match presents as a perfect opportunity for the Bulls to gain some much-needed momentum and make it four wins from five as they head into the bye themselves.
"It's important to try and back up wins, especially when we've got a bye next week, so we're looking to play our best footy because Boort is a very competitive and improved team from 2022," Bulls coach Trevor Ryan said.
With Ben Edwards overseas, Nathan Gordon resumed the role of the Bulls' key forward target against Wedderburn last week and nailed six goals.
Gordon is one of many attacking weapons the Bulls possess, but Cameron is backing his defence which has been his side's strength this season to neutralise their dangerous opponents.
"They're looking pretty good in attack, but I'll back our defence led by Keiren Wilson, Jack Smith and Ryan McGhie, who can play on anyone," Cameron said.
"I'm not 100 per cent on who'll get the Gordon job yet, but probably someone with a bit of pace because he covers the ground pretty well."
Lochlan Sirett returned to the Bulls line-up last weekend but played down forward as young rucks William Marks and Jonty Randall paired up in the guts.
If the Bulls are to go with the same ruck set-up this Saturday, they'll have a far tougher task with the experienced and quality ruck duo of Nathan Twigg and Cameron Ross a potential point of difference for the Magpies.
"I think the ruck side of things there lacking a bit, especially if they play the ruck combination they did against Wedderburn, which I don't think they will, but it's going to be interesting to see who can capitalise," Cameron said.
The weakness of the Magpies so far this season has been their attacking half, and Cameron, while coy on the details, will be changing a few things up against the Bulls.
"Our issue is our forward line which I'm going to change up a bit to get some more speed in there because we've been a bit stagnant," Cameron said.
Former Western Bulldog Shane Biggs will miss the clash after injuring his hamstring in the round five clash against Wedderburn.
Elsewhere in the NCFL, Nullawil and Donald face off in a huge clash, Sea Lake Nandaly welcomes Wycheproof-Narraport and Wedderburn travel to St Arnaud.
