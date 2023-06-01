Bendigo Advertiser
Campaspe, Loddon had 'positive meetings' at Canberra, Spring St

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated June 2 2023 - 1:02pm, first published June 1 2023 - 8:00pm
Rochester, in Campaspe Shire, during the October 2022 floods. Picture by Darren Howe
The band of five flood-hit councils campaigning against "red tape" when accessing relief funding had "positive meetings" during flow on trips from Canberra to Spring Street, according to a shire mayor.

Local News

