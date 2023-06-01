The band of five flood-hit councils campaigning against "red tape" when accessing relief funding had "positive meetings" during flow on trips from Canberra to Spring Street, according to a shire mayor.
Representatives of Campaspe, Buloke, Gannawarra, Loddon and Swan Hill shires met with federal and state ministers over the past week to speed up access to funding in the wake of the October 2022 floods.
While no concrete commitments had been made to cut through the "red tape", Campaspe Shire mayor Rob Amos said that after several meetings, emergency agencies had agreed the funding process was flawed.
"They gave a commitment that, 'we understand that this is too complicated, and we need to simplify it,' so that's a good thing," Cr Amos said.
Needing to lodge an excessive number of claims, with backing evidence, was previously cited as among the issues hindering councils' ability to get on with the job of rebuilding after the floods.
"This is not about fixing roads, this is about reconnecting our community," Cr Amos said.
"We understand there has to be compliance, but they need to put a little bit of trust into the councils."
The Canberra trip included meetings with Minister for Emergency Services Murray Watt's team and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) which contacted its Victorian counterparts.
In lieu of a concrete pledge, Cr Amos said the council would ensure the government delivered on the discussed issues.
"Rest assured we will be holding them to account," he said.
"We will be following up to ensure that some of the commitments made where they will be will be fulfilled."
Loddon Shire mayor Dan Straub also attended meetings in Canberra, including with Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories Kristy McBain, and said he "felt good" coming away from the trip.
"It was very worthwhile, but there's still a lot of work to be done to get to the point of enabling councils to get on with the job and reconnect their communities," Cr Straub said.
Cr Straub said while the awareness and support from Canberra was positive, breaking down the barriers was inevitably an issue for the state government.
"It is going to be a job for the emergency services minister, to cut this red tape and we're still co-ordinating meetings with local government, state government and the feds," he said.
As local councils are one of the most highly regulated levels of government, the shires would welcome audits if it meant hand outs to aid their recovery, according to Cr Amos.
"Have a little bit of trust in us, give us some money to get on with the job," he said.
"And if you want to come and audit us afterwards, you're welcome to."
