What to do on a winter weekend? We've got you covered

Name a better place to spend your first weekend of winter than in central Victoria - I'll wait.
We at the Addy don't need to tell you how stunning the landscape on your own backdoor is, just take a step outside.
There's markets galore this weekend begging not to be missed.
Get your weekly fruit and vegetable shopping done without the hustle and bustle, and with the added goodness of fresh produce at one of these markets across central Victoria.
While you're at it, it couldn't hurt to duck into one of the local wineries around town and immerse yourself in all the wine region has to offer.
The area has plenty to do in activities, as do we in guides of where to go, when to be there and how much fun you'll have (the latter is unconfirmed).
Rug up, have fun and stay safe this weekend.
