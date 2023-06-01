Australian Gymnastics Championships medal joy for Amelia

TALENTED young Bendigo gymnast Amelia Mitrovic says she exceeded her expectations by winning a national medal.
Amelia, aged 12, competed at the recent Australian Gymnastics Championships on the Gold Coast where her aim of a top-10 placing was superseded by finishing on the podium in the Level 6 women's tumbling.
Competing at the Australian championships for the third time, Amelia won the bronze medal with a score of 63.300.
As well as the national bronze medal, Amelia is also now the No.1 ranked gymnast in Victoria for Level 6 women's tumbling.
"My experience this year was really exciting," Amelia said.
"I didn't expect to place; I was aiming for top-10, so I was very excited to see the scoreboard when I went into the final and couldn't stop smiling and looking back at my family in the grandstands that came to support me.
"I love gym... my next step is to go back to gym and work on my skills for next year."
Amelia trains three night a week at Palmer's Gym where she is coached by John Palmer, Emma Carmody, Chloe Swatton and Sally Moore.
Palmers Gym had 10 gymnasts qualify for the national championships:
Level 5 male - Spencer Price (4th), Nate Ralton (7th).
Level 6 female - Ameila Mitrovic (3rd), Aliera Pumpa (21st).
Level 7 female - Olivia Leed (5th), Alyssa Beaton (6th), Amber Kelly (8th).
Level 9/10 aerobics - Allie and Belle Guillou (4th).
Ruby Bath also would have competed, but had to withdraw due to injury.
