Make the most of the first weekend of winter by taking a trip to one of these central Victorian Markets.
Whether you prefer more rural events or larger regional days, you are bound to find whatever you are looking for at one of the events below.
This list will be updated when new events come in.
Our markets section is for community groups to advertise their markets and sale events.
Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read.
To submit a notice or for further information, please contact us:
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria.
This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce.
For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au
Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Castlemaine farmers market has kicked it up a notch from your average market, displaying some of the finest produce from across the region.
You'll find local cheeses, meats, fruits and much more at this family friendly event.
Where: Alongside Castlemaine Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine.
When: The first Sunday of each month, 9am to 1pm (except January).
READ MORE:
Pick up some goods made with love this week at Kangaroo Flat's Handmade Market.
The market is held monthly to showcase the creative people in and around Central Victoria, with a motto of 'if you bake it, if you grow it, you can sell it', this market is filled with handcrafted, handmade and homegrown goods.
Prepare yourself for a day full of treats.
For further information, visit www.thehandmademarketbendigo.com
Where: Rotary Park, Kangaroo Flat, opposite APCO service station.
When: The first Saturday of every month, 9am to 2pm.
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. For stall bookings call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
The Moonlight Market is coming back to town, but first, just for a pop-up.
Returning to Hargreaves Mall on July 15, the market guarantees live music, specialty food trucks, streets performers and works from creative individuals across the region, plus more.
The market's ongoing season will then commence in October, 2023 at Dai Gum San, Park Road.
Where: Hargreaves Mall, Bendigo.
When: July 15, 3pm to 8pm.
